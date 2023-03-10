Ross Wilson appears thinking ahead to next season already as Glasgow Rangers are monitoring Danish defender Thomas Kristensen ahead of the summer transfer window.

What’s the latest on Thomas Kristensen to Rangers?

According to Danish outlet BTSporten (via the Scottish Daily Express), Rangers have ‘watched’ the defender as Michael Beale looks to strengthen his backline during the summer.

The 21-year-old currently has a contract at Aarhus FC until 2026 and therefore signing him may require Rangers to splash the cash, especially with his potential.

Who is Thomas Kristensen?

Kristensen is a 6 foot 6 Danish centre-back who has represented his country at U21 level, earning four caps in total and his future looks extremely bright.

In the Danish Superliga this term, he has an average rating of 7/10 via Sofascore while utilising his physical presence by winning 70% of his aerial duels, making 1.9 interceptions, 3.5 clearances and 1.3 tackles per match along with being dribbled past just 0.5 times per match.

His physicality would work well in this Rangers side, complimenting Connor Goldson well at the heart of the Ibrox sides defence and Michael Beale might need to act swiftly in order to secure his services.

He does also provide a solid attacking threat, scoring once and succeeding with 67% of his dribble attempts, another positive which could work in Rangers' favour.

Beale is looking at a replacement for Filip Helander, who is looking increasingly likely to move on in the summer upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

The giant Swede has missed a grand total of 110 matches for the Light Blues since joining in 2019 and he hasn’t played since last April. Beale will be looking to move players who aren’t contributing on the pitch or are extremely injury prone, such as Helander, and this means defensive reinforcements will be required.

The Danish colossus certainly fits the bill and he has underlined his importance to Aarhus this term. He ranks first in the squad for interceptions per game, second for clearances and third for pass success rate.

Kristensen has clearly demonstrated a maturity that is beyond his years and he looks ready to make the step up, with a move to Glasgow the logical choice.

Helander was an integral part of the side during his first couple of seasons, however, constant injury issues have plagued his spell at the Light Blues and the Dane could be the perfect heir for the 29-year-old.