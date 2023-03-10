Glasgow Times journalist Chris Jack has urged Rangers to hand Ryan Jack a new contract as it would be a "big risk" to lose too many experienced players this summer.

What's the latest on Ryan Jack and Rangers?

It seems as though, the Ibrox outfit could be set for a big change in the makeup of the squad ahead of next season with a number of key men set to see their current deals expire.

Indeed, Michael Beale and co have some big decisions to make on the likes of Jack, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, and Allan McGregor as they will all see their contracts end this summer if nothing changes in the coming months.

While speaking about this on The Rangers Review, journalist Jack suggested that it could be hard to handle the loss of such experience and personality in the dressing room.

He said: "It's also interesting to see how the manager plays it in terms of the out-of-contract guys. I don't think you can afford to let all of them go.

"So even if Jack, Arfield [leave]... McGregor obviously will move on; Steve Davis, his contract's up as well. I think if you got rid of all of these guys, you lose a lot of personality and a lot of character about the squad.

"I think that'd be quite a big risk for Michael. I think you have to have guys in the squad that know what it's about, that know the club, that know the league. Because there will be such a big influx of players over the summer - you're thinking six, seven, eight [signings], maybe even more than that.

"You need guys like Ryan Jack in your squad to say to a Nico Raskin or a Todd Cantwell, 'look, this is Easter Road, this is what to expect, this is what it's going to be like'. Same going to Parkhead, same going to Pittodrie, same even just going to Livingston, Killie on those pitches, having that nous, having that knowledge of Scottish football is really invaluable for a squad.

"And I think if you only get 20,25 games out of Ryan Jack plus, he can offer you that on the training pitch and offer you that in the dressing room, I think he's more than worthy of another deal."

Will Rangers hand Jack a new contract?

Seeing as Jack has been with Rangers since he left rivals Aberdeen in the summer of 2017, it's safe to say he's got plenty of experience playing in the Scottish Premiership.

With the Light Blues, he has played over 180 games for the club and remains a regular part of the team, featuring in 29 matches this term in all competitions.

With that in mind, if he was to go – alongside a selection of other first-team regulars – you can see how that could be damaging to the team with regard to the experience and nous you need in a dressing room to win titles.

And while it remains unclear as to how exactly it will all play out, it seems as though Beale is keen to keep the midfielder. After all, back in December, he told the press: "At this moment in time Ryan Jack is in the best eleven players at Rangers. Why wouldn’t you want to keep Ryan Jack?"