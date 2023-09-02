Highlights Rangers missed out on signing a player who registered eight goals last season.

The player was also linked with a move to Celtic during the summer window.

He could have been a sizeable upgrade on Scott Wright at Ibrox.

Glasgow Rangers enjoyed a somewhat productive summer transfer window, releasing various players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, who were on big wages, while managing to lure some quality to Ibrox in the process.

The likes of Danilo, Jack Butland and Jose Cifuentes are players who have proven their class elsewhere and are the kind of pedigree that can only improve the Gers in the long run.

Michael Beale failed to secure the club Champions League group stage football for the second season in a row and will have to be content with the Europa League following a poor display against PSV Eindhoven.

This wasn’t his only blunder either, as the 42-year-old missed out on a few players during the window, and one could have been a major upgrade on a player who has made just one appearance this season – Scott Wright.

What’s happened to Scott Wright?

The right-winger has failed to light up Ibrox during his two-and-a-half seasons at the club, netting only eight goals and registering seven assists across 85 games, a poor return for a player who was signed in order to add some goal contributions from the flank.

Indeed, across 34 matches last term, Wright managed just one assist, while ranking in a lowly 30th spot for overall Sofascore rating (6.64), tenth for successful dribbles (0.5) and 21st for key passes (0.4) per game, indicating that he failed to really take his chances when given an opportunity to shine.

It’s evident that Beale shouldn’t rely on the Scot during the 2023/24 campaign and the 42-year-old missed a great opportunity to sign a player who was starring in the MLS for Los Angeles FC - Kwadwo Opoku.

Who did Rangers miss out on signing?

Despite Beale completing a major overhaul of his squad, the Ibrox side did miss out on a few targets, such as Luis Palma, Morgan Whittaker and Auston Trusty, yet it could be the failure to sign Opoku that leaves the Gers short of wide options.

The Ghanaian was linked with a move to the Light Blues back in June, with Old Firm rivals Celtic also showing interest, and it looked as though he could’ve been available for €4.8m (£4m), which wouldn’t have been out of their price range.

The right-winger registered 11 goal contributions during the 2022 MLS season – eight goals and three assists – as he played a starring role in the club claiming the MLS cup.

He ranked third for big chances created (11), sixth for key passes per game (0.8) and for successful dribbles per game (one), clearly suggesting he’d be an upgrade on Wright, especially with his eye for goal.

The 22-year-old was hailed by journalist Owuraku Ampofo following LAFC winning the title, saying: “Kwadwo Opoku caps off a magnificent season with LAFC, helping them lift the MLS trophy.

“Opoku had 8 goals and 3 assists this season, and was vital in the playoffs - providing an assist in the Quarterfinal, and scoring in the semi-final. A fairytale story for the forward.”

It wasn’t to be for Rangers however, as the 5 foot 4 starlet made the move to CF Montreal instead of heading to Europe, and it could certainly come to represent an opportunity missed by the club, especially if Wright barely features before Christmas.