Rangers are advancing in negotiations to sign on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Jack Butland on a free transfer.

What's the transfer latest on Jack Butland to Rangers?

42-year-old manager Michael Beale is in the market for a new goalkeeper and has been linked with several names. Ivan Pandur was a serious option but it appears attention has switched to United's Jack Butland and a move to sign him is taking shape.

In late May, the Daily Mail reported that the goalkeeper was edging nearer to a move to the Scottish Premiership. He joined United on loan in January but will leave the club this summer without making an appearance.

Initially, Butland's salary demands "rocked" the potential for a move to Rangers but "a compromise" has since been reached over his personal demands. His £35,000/week terms with Crystal Palace are set to expire later this month and they will not recoup a fee when he leaves.

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper will leave this summer and Rangers look set to secure his services.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers are in advanced talks to sign Butland, explaining on Twitter that the "deal is getting closer." Meanwhile, United will sign a new back-up goalkeeper to replace the former Stoke City star.

Why does Michael Beale need a new goalkeeper?

With 41-year-old Allan McGregor leaving the club after an emotional goodbye to the fans. It makes the end of his second spell with the fans after spending another five years at the Ibrox since joining in 2018, a move he described as a "no-brainer".

In total, the shot-stopper spent a lengthy period of time with Rangers, winning numerous titles including the Europa League win last season.

Looking ahead to next season, Michael Beale now needs to bring in a replacement and 30-year-old Jack Butland is now seemingly closing in on a move to Scotland.

Despite not playing any football during the 2022/23 season, training with Manchester United for a full year against the likes of Marcus Rashford may have benefited him.

Described by Guardian journalist Ed Aarons as "brilliant", Butland is in his prime years as a goalkeeper and could play a key role in Beale's squad next season.

Rangers will have to still qualify for the Champions League next season and after spending the business end of the season during United's push for the Premier League top four, Butland may still be able to take part in the competition himself.