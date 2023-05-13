Glasgow Rangers are thought to be in talks to bring Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma to Ibrox this summer.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Palma?

Palma has been linked with a move to Glasgow in recent weeks, with Rangers and Michael Beale looking to be aggressive in the transfer market, looking to get deals done early.

Reports suggested that The Gers have watched the player in action, with Palma impressing Ibrox chiefs. The 23-year-old is primarily a left-winger who can also play as a centre-forward or an attacking midfielder, and a move to Scotland could well be on the cards.

Journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos shared an update regarding Palma in the last 48 hours. He stated that Rangers are keen to sign Palma, however, there has been no official bid made as yet. The reporter added that talks are in progress, although many clubs are interested in the forward, with Aris wanting a €5m (£4.3m) fee.

Next target after Sterling?

The Light Blues are reportedly closing in on signing Kieran Dowell and Jack Butland for free, whereas Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling also looks set to move north for nothing over the coming months.

Rangers have been given the green light to sign the right-back, and after Sterling, Palma could be the club’s next main target. The Honduras international has enjoyed a successful season, scoring 13 times and registering eight assists in 35 games, turning out in a range of attacking positions.

Bolstering the final third looks set to be required for Beale ahead of his first full season in charge, especially as Alfredo Morelos will depart over the coming months, whereas Antonio Colak has also been linked with a move away.

However, Palma could be viewed as a direct replacement for Ryan Kent, with the 26-year-old set to become a free agent when his Ibrox deal expires at the end of the month.

Palma is three years Kent’s junior and has contributed to eight more goals in nine fewer appearances than the Englishman this season, and after Palma was linked with a move to Manchester United last month, Rangers could be targeting a possible hidden gem.