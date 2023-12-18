A "really strong" Rangers player could be set to leave the club in the near future, according to an update regarding potential interest in him.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers weren't even in Scottish Premiership action over the weekend, due to Scottish League Cup final commitments, but that doesn't mean they still haven't had something to shout about in the league.

Celtic's defeat at home to Hearts means Philippe Clement's side are only five points adrift of their rivals but have two games in hand, meaning they can reach the summit if they win both of those matches.

Some January transfer business could certainly aid Rangers in their quest for a first league title since 2020/21, and a number of players have been spoken of a possible signings. Everton pair Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate have both been sounded out as options for Clement, with the duo possibly capable of making the Scottish giants even stronger defensively.

There is always a chance that players could leave Ibrox, however, should they not be earning the playing time they expect, and an exit update has now emerged.

Adam Devine could leave Rangers

According to The Daily Record, MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps are interested in signing Rangers youngster Adam Devine.

"Rangers starlet Adam Devine has emerged as a potential target for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. The Scotland Under-21 international signed a new deal at Ibrox last year to keep him with the Light Blues until 2025 but has featured just once this season in the Viaplay Cup opening round against Morton at the start of the season.

"Boyhood fan Devine has been living the dream at Ibrox but might be forced to consider his options in search of regular first team football."

It has clearly been a frustrating season for Devine to date, and as the report mentions, his solitary appearance came all the way back in August, meaning he is yet to play a single minute under Clement.

Granted, the defender is still only 20 years of age, so can't necessarily be expected to walk into the starting lineup regularly - James Tavernier is a star man who is difficult to budge - so he may consider a move away next month, seeing it as a good chance to kick on in his career.

Devine, described as making "excellent progress" by former Ibrox chief Ross Wilson last year, is a talented prospect, however, and Michael Beale was an admirer of his during his time as Rangers manager, once even joking that he could oust Tavernier in the team:

"It’s early days for Adam but I don't think he’s looked phased. Tonight, in an attacking sense, in the first half he got into really good areas but the young boy on the wing for them caused him one or two issues as well. I got into him a bit at half-time and I thought he had a really strong second half. You’ve got to remember, he’s playing on the wrong side as well. I think he’ll jump up another 20-25 percent if he’s at right back. So maybe our captain needs to look over his shoulder!"

It seems clear that Clement doesn't currently see Devine as part of his plans, however, so if all parties feel an Ibrox departure makes the most sense, it is a transfer that should be looked at in January.