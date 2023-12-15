A billionaire-owned Premier League club want to complete the signing of a highly-rated Rangers player, according to a fresh transfer update.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are managed to fight their way right back into the Scottish Premiership title race, having kicked on since Philippe Clement replaced Michael Beale as manager.

While Rangers are now only five points behind their rivals with a game in hand, that's not to say that new signings should be ignored during the January transfer window. In fact, it is imperative that some key business is conducted, in order to build on this current momentum and ensure that a great chance to bring in reinforcements isn't wasted.

A number of players have been linked with a move to Rangers in recent times, including Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey, who could be an exciting signing at Ibrox. Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller is another individual who is seen as a target for Clement, and there are more out there.

On the flip side, a current Gers man is now being backed to make a move away from the club, following some high-profile interest in him.

Arsenal want Rangers gem Mason Munn

According to a new report from Football Insider, Premier League giants Arsenal are keeping tabs on Rangers youngster Mason Munn, ahead of a possible move.

"Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs tracking Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn after luring their top talent spotter, sources have told Football Insider. The 17-year-old is earning rave reviews after excellent outings for the Gers’ B team this season, which has put him on the radar of several English clubs.

"The Gunners have made regular checks on the Northern Irish sensation as Rangers’ B team have played against English clubs multiple times this season. Rangers beat a host of Premier League clubs to secure Munn’s signature in the summer of 2022 from Northern Irish outfit Glentoran. Now, top-flight sides have reemerged with interest in the six-foot-two shot-stopper."

Munn may be something of an unknown to many, considering he is still only 17 years of age, but losing him could be a future blow for Rangers, considering the long-term potential he may have. He has won two caps apiece for Northern Ireland's Under-19s and Under-17s, and has also made a couple of appearances for Rangers' B team.

The fact that Arsenal are interested in the young star says a lot about his ability, considering the billionaire-owned Gunners are one of England's top clubs currently, building a team full of elite young talent, whether it be Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli or William Saliba.

The lure of heading to north London could be great for Munn, so it would be difficult to begrudge him a move away, but the hope is that he feels that staying put at Rangers for the foreseeable future could still be best for his development, continuing to grow as a player and hopefully being handed some first-team minutes, but his future appears to be one to keep an eye on in 2024.