Rangers, in control of the Scottish Premiership title race, have rediscovered their ruthless form since the arrival of Philippe Clement to replace Michael Beale. The Gers once looked down and out of the title race, but could now move above Old Firm rivals Celtic if they win their two games in hand. With the January transfer window swinging open in a matter of days, meanwhile, those at Ibrox could yet use the market to gain a further edge in the title race.

Among those who could arrive is one particular Premier League player who may need a move to revive his career and finally realise his potential. And that's where Rangers could step in.

Rangers transfer news

Looking at Rangers' form, it wouldn't be hard to believe that this is a squad built by Clement. The truth is, however, the former AS Monaco boss is yet to even welcome his first signing or enjoy his first transfer window in Scotland. So, when January arrives, it will be interesting to see how he goes about making his mark on the squad that he inherited from Beale. The Belgian could make the ultimate statement by landing one Premier League attacker.

According to Football Insider, Rangers have made an approach by registering their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva, who has also attracted the interest of Celtic and could be allowed to leave his current club next month with the right offer. The young striker has never really found his feet in the Midlands, truth be told, and needs a move to both get back on track and earn vital minutes in his development.

With Hwang Hee-chan flying at Molineux, Silva is increasingly unlikely to get those needed minutes at Wolves, potentially allowing Rangers to swoop in and land the 21-year-old in the January transfer window. Silva's wages, which sit at a reported £80k per-week, could prove to be a hefty fee for those in Scotland, but the small margins of the title race could see the Gers splash the cash.

"Incredible" Silva needs Wolves exit

Silva's game time at Wolves has grown worse over time, before reaching the ultimate point of frustration this season. Under Gary O'Neil, the forward has started just three Premier League games in the current campaign and has scored just once in all competitions, which came in a 5-0 thrashing of Blackpool in the Carabao Cup. If ever a fresh start was needed, it is now for Silva, who could yet find his form at a club like Rangers in January.

It's worth noting that this is a player once praised by Wolves chairman Jeff Shi, who told the club's official website after Silva arrived in 2020:

"Our recruitment team have been watching Fabio since he played for Portugal under-16s and they feel he has always been the best number nine coming through his age group anywhere in Europe.

"Fabio is a young player who shows not only incredible technical ability, but also his game intelligence for a player of his age is top class. He has the ability to drop in to link play and hold the ball up to bring others into play. He always then looks to get in the box and his movement and intelligence in the penalty area is as good as anyones. Fabio has the potential to be a generational talent and for us to see him develop under Nuno is very exciting. He is the type of player our fans will love."