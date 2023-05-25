Glasgow Rangers are close to “sealing a deal” for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, with those at Ibrox set to pay a “nominal” fee for his services.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Cifuentes?

Michael Beale has bolstered his midfield ranks with the addition of attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, with a move being officially confirmed on Wednesday evening.

However, it looks as if further signing could be of interest with rumours of a move for Cifuentes emerging earlier this month.

Rangers reportedly made a “very strong” offer for the Ecuador midfielder and were thought to be close to a transfer last week. However, Beale came out and appeared to ease speculation, saying:

“It’s not very close. These things pick up speed and he’s a very good player but his contract runs till December and it’s quite a while until December. I haven’t seen any of his posts on social media.”

However, it does look as if a deal is on track to be completed, with The 4th Official saying on Twitter in the last 48 hours that a transfer is on track, with a “nominal” fee not set to be an issue.

“I can reveal that Jose Cifuentes is close to sealing a deal with Rangers with a transfer fee (set to be a nominal fee) not believed to be a stumbling block with LAFC.”

Who is Jose Cifuentes?

Cifuentes, who has won 15 caps for Ecuador, is 24 years of age and would offer plenty of versatility at Ibrox, should a move officially go through. Sponsored by Nike, he has made 111 appearances for his current employers, contributing to 33 goals in the process.

The midfielder can play in a defensive, central or attacking role, with Ecuador football expert Benedikt Duda describing Cifuentes as a “physical” player.

“Cifuentes is a no.8, who is physical and strong in defence with a tendency to get involved in the attack. There is a good reason he wears the no.11, and footballing-wise, he models himself after Paul Pogba.”

He appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €12m Transfermarkt valuation, and as per WhoScored, Cifuentes has outperformed Rangers midfielders Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Scott Wright, Nicolas Raskin and Steven Davis this season, showing how he could be an upgrade in the middle of the park.