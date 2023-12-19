Rangers may have found their groove of late, but they have been dealt a possible blow with the news that a "fantastic" player could leave the club during the January transfer window.

Rangers' January transfer plans

Things are going swimmingly for Philippe Clement and his side at the moment, with the Gers now only five points behind Celtic with two games in hand in the Scottish Premiership title race. Not only that, but Rangers secured Scottish League Cup glory on Sunday afternoon, winning 1-0 against Aberdeen, thanks to James Taviernier's relatively late strike.

A feeling of positivity has returned to Ibrox and the current momentum at the club may only grow if key pieces of transfer business are completed in January. It seems unlikely to be a busy month in the transfer market for the Gers, but they have still been linked with a number of players recently.

In terms of the most high-profile potential additions, Everton pair Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate have both been mooted to join Rangers, with the former struggling for playing time under Sean Dyche, and the latter currently out on loan at Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton currently.

The Gers also know the importance of retaining the services of players, however, and losing some may have the potential to affect their title chances.

Ridvan Yilmaz could leave Rangers

According to Haberturk [via Sport Witness], Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz could leave the club next month, with the chances of him moving on appearing to have increased. Galatasaray are in need of a new left-back and they have identified him as an option.

The fact that they are keen on bringing in a Turkish player only adds to the likelihood of them making a move for him, with the chance of that being the case "increasing day by day". It is a rumour that is "gaining more and more weight", with either a loan or a permanent move mooted.

Granted, Yilmaz has struggled to be a regular for Rangers this season - the defender has only started five games in the Scottish Premiership, appearing nine times in the competition in total - but the more preferable outcome could still be to keep hold of him, in terms of Clement having as much squad depth as possible at his disposal.

He is the type of handy squad player who can fill in and do a job when required, and he is still a young player who could improve in the coming years. The 22-year-old has been lauded as "fantastic" and "superb" by This Is Ibrox podcast in the past.

That being said, if Yilmaz is frustrated by his lack of game time and likes the idea of returning to his homeland, Rangers may have to accept that it is time to part ways in January. Should he exit permanently, they could demand good money for him, considering the Gers ace isn't out of contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2027.