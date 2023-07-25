Highlights

Rangers will likely "finish this transfer window strongly", despite having already made a slew of impressive signings that have improved the first team, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

What is the latest Rangers transfer news?

Thus far, it has been a brilliant summer for Rangers in terms of incomings as the club look to support Michael Beale's squad rebuild.

So far, the Blue side of Glasgow have welcomed seven new faces to the club, including striker Cyriel Dessers, who cost £4.5m from former Serie A side Cremonese and Sam Lammers, who cost £3m from Atalanta.

Former England international Jack Butland has also joined the Beale revolution north of the border, arriving on a free from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace last month.

Seven could soon be eight as well, with Brazilian forward Danilo edging ever closer to a move to Ibrox, following the Gers finally meeting Feyenoord's £5.6m valuation of the player, per Algemeen Dagblad (via the Daily Record).

With so many incomings, it's hardly surprising that the Light Blues have also shipped out a fair few first-teamers of their own, with Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos all leaving Scotland for free.

And yet, even with all of this transfer activity and the imminent arrival of Danilo, the Teddy Bears are likely to carry on doing business right up until the window slams shut on September 1st, per Dean Jones.

What did Dean Jones say about Rangers' summer window business?

Jones began by praising the work that Rangers have done this summer but was quick to point out that he expects the club to do more business with over a month left in the window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think it's fair to expect that this won't be the end of their transfer business [Dessers and Danilo].

"They have tried to move fast for the key areas that needed to change, but there are other areas that need to be sorted too. I think that there's some talent on the fringes that need to be trimmed, but then I expect Rangers to finish this transfer window strongly as well."

Who else is linked with a move to Rangers this summer?

With the club already bringing in several attacking players, it looks as if they have now turned their focus to the defensive side of things as they attempt to bring Arsenal ace Auston Trusty north of the border.

Unfortunately for Beale's side, the Daily Record have reported that, at the moment, talks between the two clubs have 'stalled.'

The 24-year-old American has yet to make a single competitive appearance for the Gunners but was voted Birmingham City's Player of the Year last season in the Championship.

Another defender that has been linked with a move to Ibrox for a couple of months now is Nottingham Forest's Jonathan Panzo, who the Daily Record reported was to be the subject of a £2.5m bid early last month, only for said bid not to materialise.

However, the same publication has since clarified that reports suggesting that a deal was close were false but that there is still a genuine interest in the player from the club.

Whatever happens for the rest of the summer, one thing is sure: the team that lines up for Rangers' first game next month will be very different from the one that ended the last campaign.