It would be an understatement to say that Philippe Clement has made his mark since arriving at Rangers, with the club already winning the Scottish League Cup while level on points at the top of the Scottish Premiership and only behind on goals scored. And now, he is reportedly set to shake things up with a number of departures in the summer transfer window.

Rangers transfer news

Clement's first transfer window in Scotland last month could prove to make all the difference in the title race, with the likes of Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes all coming in on loan. Cortes could reportedly turn his loan move permanent this summer.

It's not all good news on the transfer front, however, with Borna Barisic set to leave Rangers upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season alongside goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, who will also become a free agent. Meanwhile, Ridvan Yilmaz's future remains a constant doubt, which would leave the Gers without a left-back to call on altogether next season, as things stand.

Even if they begin the summer window as champions, those at Ibrox look set to content with a number of departures. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Kemar Roofe is another player expected to leave Rangers this summer following the Gers' decision not to offer the forward a new contract, allowing him to leave as a free agent alongside Barisic and McLaughlin.

The decision brings to an end an inconsistent spell in Scotland for Roofe, who struggled with injuries at times. What's more, the Scottish giants will be able to clear Roofe's reported salary of £26k per week off their wage bill, which makes him one of Rangers' highest earners. When the summer arrives, it certainly looks as though change is afoot at Ibrox, with a number of players reportedly set to depart.

"Important" Roofe needs Rangers exit

With just five starts to his name in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, Roofe may need to leave Ibrox if he is to gain consistent game time and rediscover his best form. His time at Rangers will be looked back on as inconsistent and that's mostly thanks to Roofe's injury record.

Kemar Roofe's injuries since 2021/22 Games missed 2021/22 - Knock 6 2021/22 - Knee injury 7 2021/22 - Knee injury 22 2022/23 - Knee injury 35 2023/24 - Unknown injury 11

Rangers fans have still seen glimpses of what the experienced forward can do, however, including under former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Van Bronckhorst praised Roofe after he scored a winner on his comeback from injury against Aberdeen back in 2022, saying:

“Kemar is very important. In the last months he has struggled a little bit with some injuries but he is still working hard on the training ground to be ready.

“I gave him a compliment in the locker room because it is not easy, especially for the players who haven’t played a lot in recent weeks, to keep training hard and wait for your chance.

“His chance came against Aberdeen and he made the difference so I am really pleased for him. Not only for him but he represents the players who haven’t played a lot. In the coming weeks, when we will also play again in Europe, there are a lot of games to be played and we need to use everyone in that moment.”