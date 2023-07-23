It has been a busy summer of transfer business for Glasgow Rangers as they have brought in seven new signings to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

Michael Beale has attempted to improve his defence by signing Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, and Leon Balogun - who only left the club after his first spell in 2022.

The 42-year-old head coach has also added to his midfield and forward options with Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Cyriel Dessers, and Sam Lammers.

This influx of players has caused the club to consider possible sales and it has been reported that centre-back Ben Davies, alongside Glen Kamara, Borna Barisic, and Ianis Hagi, is one of those who could be on their way out of Ibrox if an acceptable offer comes in.

Beale could, therefore, be on the lookout for someone to come in as an upgrade on the former Liverpool enforcer, who signed from the Reds at the start of last season.

The Gers have been linked with a swoop to sign Arsenal central defender Auston Trusty, who has been touted with a possible price tag of £2m amid interest from English Championship side Ipswich Town, and he could be the player the ex-Chelsea coach is looking for.

How good is Auston Trusty?

He is yet to test himself in the Scottish Premiership but his performances on loan at Birmingham City last season suggest that the potential is there for him to be an upgrade on Davies for the Light Blues.

The left-footed ace, who can comfortably play out from the back on his stronger foot in the same role that the English defender is deployed in for the Gers, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.97 across 44 Championship outings.

Connor Goldson (7.29) was the only Rangers centre-back who averaged a higher Sofascore rating in the league last term, as Davies, John Souttar, and Leon King all averaged scores of 6.96 or lower.

The former Liverpool battler recorded a rating of 6.94 in his 27 Premiership matches for the club during his debut year in Scotland, whilst playing in a dominant team that only lost four times.

Whereas, Trusty averaged a higher rating in spite of Birmingham having struggled throughout the season. They lost 21 of their 46 league games, with only 14 wins, and the USA international was still able to produce consistently brilliant performances.

The 24-year-old brute made 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game for his side, in comparison to Davies' 1.7, and that is more than any Gers player, across all positions, managed in the league last term.

Trusty, who was lauded as "incredible" by Birmingham teammate George Friend, could provide more quality in the average standard of his performances whilst being capable of winning possession back for the team more frequently than the ex-Preston North End defender.

He is also three years younger and could, therefore, provide greater long-term value and have more room to grow and develop under Beale's coaching.

This means that the talented American titan could be an immediate upgrade on Davies whilst also having time on his side to make the gap between them even bigger over the years to come.