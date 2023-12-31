Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been boosted by a key update regarding the future of an "electric" player currently at Ibrox.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have to pick themselves up quickly, following Saturday's 2-1 defeat away to rivals Celtic, and new signings in the January transfer window could be needed. Clement's side are now eight points adrift of top spot, and while they do have two games in hand, an extra sprinkling of quality in the squad will aid their chances of going all the way in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Rangers have been linked with plenty of players of late, including Everton defensive pair Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate, both of whom would add proven Premier League experience to the squad. Meanwhile, they have also sealed the loan signing of Fabio Silva from Wolves, which could be an exciting piece of business.

There is also one loan player currently shining at Ibrox who the Gers will be hoping to make a permanent figure at the club eventually, and a significant update has dropped regarding what could happen next for him in his career.

Rangers given Abdallah Sima boost

According to a fresh claim now made by Football Insider, Brighton are open to sanctioning a permanent move for Abdallah Sima to Rangers at the end of the season, which comes after previous reports claimed Rangers were well-placed to seal a permanent move that could cost up to £15m.

"Brighton would be open to selling forward Abdallah Sima permanently to Rangers this summer, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the 22-year-old does not fit into the plans of the Premier League side going forward as they have plenty of top-level attacking options at their disposal.

"The Seagulls value Sima at between £10-15million but this figure could increase if he continues his excellent form – especially in the Europa League."

This is brilliant news for Rangers, who will surely want to make Sima's loan move permanent if the chance arises, given the impact he has made since arriving from Brighton during the summer transfer window.

This season, the 22-year-old has scored nine goals in just 14 Scottish Premiership starts, as well as registering two assists, and Gers captain James Tavernier has heaped praise on him, saying:

"(Abdallah Sima) has been a real attacking threat for us this season. He’s got electric pace and can finish in difficult areas. Generally with our forwards, we have to give them better service as a team. We need to get around them and give them opportunities to get on the scoresheet the same as Abdallah."

Abdallah Sima's Scottish Premiership this season Total Appearances 19 Starts 14 Goals 9 Assists 2 Aerial duels wins per game 3.1 Shots per game 3.1

At just 22 years of age, there could still be so much to come from Sima, and he may spearhead Rangers' attack for a number of years in the future, should he join at the end of the season. Granted, Brighton may hold out for a hefty fee for his services, but he could be worth every penny over time.