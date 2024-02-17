Rangers, whilst their focus will rightly be on the Scottish Premiership title race, given that they now sit level on points with Celtic and only behind on goals scored, have reportedly made the contract renewal of one of Philippe Clement's key men a top priority.

Rangers transfer news

After a successful January transfer window, which saw Oscar Cortes, Mohamed Diomande and Fabio Silva all arrive on loan, Rangers' attention has seemingly turned towards potential summer departures, as Clement looks to really make his mark at Ibrox. The former AS Monaco boss has certainly earned the right to make some changes and implement his vision after such an impressive four months in charge.

Among those who look set to leave are Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic and Jon McLaughlin, who are all out of contract this summer and reportedly unlikely to sign a new deal before then. Barisic will be a particularly frustrating loss, given that the Gers have just one other first-team left-back to call on in Ridvan Yilmaz, whose future is also in doubt.

The flurry of free agents leaving Ibrox in the coming months may not include John Lundstram, however. Previous reports suggested that Rangers were set to offer Lundstram a new contract. Now though, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Rangers have made Lundstram's new contract their top priority and talks are well underway as they look to secure the midfielder's Ibrox future once and for all.

Reportedly keen to stay put in Scotland, Lundstram has earned a fan in Clement, who is also eager to keep hold of the former Sheffield United man. Praising his midfielder, the Rangers boss previously said:

"He is important in many ways. He is someone who never hides. He always wants the ball. He understands the tactical study we want to do every game, he changes every game to try and find spaces."

"Outstanding" Lundstram is a key player under Clement

An experienced midfielder, Lundstram is now a key player under Clement at Rangers, so much so that it's a rarity when the 29-year-old isn't in the Gers' starting side these days. In fact, Lundtstram has missed just two Scottish Premiership games all season, starting 22 games and coming from the bench for one appearance. If Rangers are to complete their title comeback, then Lundstram may well be at the centre.

Chris Wilder knew all about the midfielder's ability at Sheffield United, handing him praise after the Blades' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace back in 2020:

“I’ve got to say, I thought John Lundstram was outstanding when he came on. He’s come out the team for a couple of games. He’s been brilliant for us. His energy levels have dropped down but we’ve got genuine competition and John knows that”.

With that said, it could be looked back on as one of their most underrated decisions if Rangers secure Lundstram's future at the club. Of course, it may not be too long before the former Premier League man is a Scottish Premiership champion, should the title race swing in the Gers' favour.