Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale is set to be in the market for a new number nine this summer to replace current forward Alfredo Morelos.

The head coach recently confirmed that the Colombian international, whose contract expires at the end of this month, will be leaving Ibrox, saying:

“Morelos is moving on. I think you saw the difference in energy in the forward area when Morelos came on. And not in a positive way. We'll need a focal point to the team, for sure."

In the same interview, the boss lamented his team consistently missing "incredible chances" and this indicates that the Englishman wants to add a clinical edge to his side next season.

Who could replace Alfredo Morelos at Rangers?

Beale could find an upgrade on Morelos and a player who provides excellent finishing by securing a swoop to sign Coventry centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported that the Light Blues have enquired about a potential deal to sign the £20m-rated attacker as Beale is said to be a big fan of the ex-Brighton prospect.

How has Gyokeres done this season?

In the Championship, the Swedish international has scored 21 goals from 16.08 xG (expected goals) and this means that the dynamo has found the back of the net 4.92 times more than expected based on the chances his teammates provided him with. Whereas, Morelos scored 11 goals from nine xG in the Scottish Premiership - two more than expected.

Coventry's star man has overachieved his xG and scored ten more than the Colombian marksman to date, which indicates that Gyokeres would be an upgrade on the departing Gers forward in terms of the finishing quality he can provide.

The 24-year-old goal machine could offer more creativity than Morelos in the final third to go along with his goalscoring.

He has racked up 10.16 xA and 1.84 key passes per 90 in comparison to the 26-year-old's 4.81 and 1.62, which means that the Championship bulldozer has opened up opposition defences on a more regular basis for his teammates.

Gyokeres could also provide a focal point at the top end of the pitch as the goal machine has won 6.2 battles per game in the English second flight, whilst the Light Blues attacker has only won 1.9 duels per outing in the Scottish Premiership, and this shows that the Coventry gem can compete with defenders and put himself about in physical contests, thus preventing the other team from easily winning possession back off the number nine.

Taking all of this into account, the Swedish phenomenon - whose ability was hailed as "unbelievable" by his manager Mark Robins - could be a big upgrade on Morelos due to his clinical finishing, creative output, and his willingness to do the dirty work, which is why Beale must work hard to secure a deal this summer.