The Scottish League Cup final will be contested between Rangers and Celtic for the 17th time in the history of the competition after both clubs triumphed in their respective semi-finals.

The tournament gives either side an ideal chance to secure the first trophy of the season, thus keeping the treble dream alive heading into the second half of the campaign.

The Old Firm have dominated the League Cup since its inception in 1946/47. The Light Blues have won 28 titles compared to Celtic’s 21 triumphs.

Related The 9 best derby matches in UK football - ranked They are some of the most heated matches on the calendar, but which are the best?

Five previous Scottish League Cup finals Season Match 2023/24 Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen 2022/23 Rangers 1-2 Celtic 2021/22 Hibernian 1-2 Celtic 2020/21 St Johnstone 1-0 Livingston 2019/20 Rangers 0-1 Celtic

The showdown takes place on 15th December at Hampden Park. Ahead of the final, we have taken a look back at eight of the most memorable League Cup finals between the two teams.

1 Celtic 7-1 Rangers (1956/57)

Bhoys inflict massive defeat on Rangers at Hampden

The first Old Firm League Cup final came in the 1956/57 season. The Light Blues had won the inaugural tournament while winning a second title just three seasons later. Celtic, on the other hand, only reached their first final the season before this clash, defeating Partick Thistle 3-0 in a replay.

Rangers were clear favourites, but on the day, Celtic were superb. They were 3-0 up after 53 minutes before the Gers scored on the hour to reduce the deficit. The next 30 minutes saw the Parkhead side net four answered goals to claim a stunning 7-1 win.

The result is still the heaviest Old Firm defeat inflicted on Rangers, while it is also the record victory for a major domestic cup final in the UK.

The match has been dubbed “Hampden in the Sun” by the Celtic faithful following the chants on the terrace after the win, which is still fondly remembered nearly 60 years on.

Remarkably, Celtic didn’t win another major honour until 1965, while Rangers ended that season as league champions.

2 Rangers 0-1 Celtic (1966/67)

Celtic secure first of four major trophies

The Bhoys had won the League Cup twice in a row heading into the final against Rangers in October 1966, looking to make it three successive victories.

Hampden was packed to see Jock Stein's men prevail 1-0 in a tight final which was settled by a fine Bobby Lennox effort after just 19 minutes. The Gers were dogged over the remaining 70 minutes but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

The result proved to be the catalyst for the club to not only win the Scottish Cup and league title, but also become the first British team to win the European Cup, defeating Inter 2-1 in Lisbon.

The League Cup final may not have been the most exciting clash between the sides, yet from Celtic’s perspective, the win was the start of something special.

3 Rangers 1-0 Celtic (1970/71)

Rangers' teenage striker settles cup final

The Light Blues had lost their previous two League Cup finals to Celtic. Add in a Scottish Cup defeat to the same opposition in 1969, it was evident the Ibrox side was out for revenge.

This marked the seventh consecutive final in the competition for Celtic, winning the previous five tournaments. A crowd of nearly 107,000 were packed into Hampden - the last League Cup final to attract over 100k fans - as the Light Blues were eyeing their seventh triumph.

Captain John Greig missed out and 16-year-old Derek Johnstone made the starting XI. The teenager ended up as the hero. With five minutes left of the first half, a cross was delivered into the Celtic box upon which Billy McNeill hesitated, allowing the youngster to send a powerful header into the back of the net.

It was a moment of magic at Hampden. More than 50 years later, Johnstone is still the youngest player to score a League Cup final goal.

4 Rangers 2-1 Celtic (1977/78)

Gers claim first part of treble

Rangers had won the treble during 1975/76 and were looking to make it two in the space of three seasons.

The League Cup success during that treble-winning campaign was their only triumph in the competition since 1970. The final was one of the tightest played between the pair in the tournament, being settled in extra time.

Davie Cooper - who would win seven League Cups at Rangers - opened the scoring for the Gers, before Johannes Edvaldsson netted an equaliser for Celtic, extending the match for another 30 minutes.

With just a few minutes of the tie remaining, Gordon Smith popped up to head home the winner as the Light Blues secured the first trophy of the season. A few months later, they added the Scottish Cup and league title to their collection.

5 Rangers 3-2 Celtic (1983/84)

Ally McCoist hat-trick wins it for the Gers

The 1983/84 League Cup final was one of the most pulsating between the Old Firm rivals. Having lost to Celtic the year prior, the Light Blues were seeking revenge, and they duly got it thanks to Super Ally.

The striker opened the scoring with a penalty before firing an effort past Pat Bonner to make it 2-0. The Parkhead side came roaring back into the tie, netting twice to take the match into extra time.

Another penalty was awarded to Rangers, with McCoist taking centre stage to score his third and win the cup for the Ibrox side in a thrilling clash between the clubs.

6 Celtic 1-2 Rangers (2002/03)

Alex McLeish wins second League Cup

Throughout the league season in 2002/03, nothing could separate Rangers and Celtic as they went blow for blow in the SPL.

The Light Blues won the title by scoring just one more goal than their rivals in what was an extraordinary campaign. Both teams were as good as each other, but when they clashed at Hampden in March 2003 for the League Cup final, Alex McLeish was the man who came out on top.

Celtic would have been the more confident, having defeated the Gers in the league just a week before the final, but it was McLeish’s side who started liveliest. Indeed, well-taken goals from Peter Lovenkrands and Claudio Caniggia ensured they were the ones who led at the interval.

Celtic struck back through Henrik Larsson with just over 30 minutes left. It looked like John Hartson had netted the leveller, but he was ruled offside somewhat controversially. The Welshman even missed a penalty late on to compound his misery.

It was another thrilling clash between the two giants. Rangers won their seventh treble just a couple of months later.

7 Celtic 1-2 Rangers (2010/11)

Walter Smith wins last domestic final as Rangers boss

This marked the third meeting between the teams in the League Cup final over the previous three campaigns, with each side notching one win apiece.

Walter Smith had announced he was retiring at the end of the season, and following a Scottish Cup loss to Celtic just weeks earlier, the League Cup showdown was to be his Hampden swansong.

Steven Davis scored a long-range effort to settle Smith’s nerves, although Joe Ledley equalised minutes later for the Parkhead side.

The rest of the match was nervy, and it was no surprise it went to extra time. With a dreaded penalty shootout awaiting, Vladimir Weiss’ quick freekick found Nikica Jelavic, who latched onto his excellent pass.

Shrugging off two defenders, the Croatian forward curled an effort which looked like it had missed, before hitting the inside of the post and settling into the net. A 2-1 win was secured, giving Smith the perfect send-off at the national stadium.

8 Rangers 0-1 Celtic (2019/20)

Celtic win fourth successive League Cup

This was the first Old Firm cup final of any kind since 2011, thus creating an extra hostile atmosphere at Hampden.

Steven Gerrard had led the Gers to two victories over Celtic the season before and was going about his business quietly, reaching his first final as manager.

A positive start was needed by the Light Blues, and they got it, peppering the Celtic goal with shots during an utterly dominant first half.

Celtic scored on the hour thanks to a header from Christopher Jullien, but they had Jeremie Frimpong sent off just minutes later for a foul inside his penalty area.

With a chance to level the match heading into the final 25 minutes against ten men, Alfredo Morelos missed the penalty, spurning a perfect opportunity to score his first Old Firm goal.

Neil Lennon’s side held on for a famous win, but the Gers should arguably have had the tie sewn up in the first half, with Celtic having Fraser Forster to thank for a series of wonderful saves.