Rangers reportedly want to sign another defender alongside Jose Cordoba this summer, this time replacing an outgoing £21,000-a-week Ibrox ace.

Jose Cordoba & other Rangers transfer rumours

The upcoming summer transfer window is an extremely important one for the Scottish Premiership giants, with a number of signings needed to help continue to close the gap on Celtic. It has been a great effort from Philippe Clement and his players in the 2023/24 title race, but a lack of depth has arguably contributed to them falling short in the end.

It looks as though Rangers are on the verge of completing their maiden signing of the summer, with Cordoba agreeing personal terms ahead of a move from Levski Sofia. The 22-year-old is seen as a promising young centre-back who can take the team forward.

Oscar Cortes joined Rangers on loan from Lens back in January, but his time at Ibrox has been injury-plagued to date, with only three starts in the league coming his way. Despite this, the club seem interested in signing him on a permanent basis, with the Colombian seemingly doing enough to convince them that he is worth persevering with.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has arguably been the standout player in Scotland this season, with the 28-year-old also hoping to make an impact for Scotland at Euro 2024, and he is considered an option for the Gers. He grew up supporting them, so a move could appeal greatly, and he could provide Clement with the added firepower needed to take them to title glory next term.

The Scot isn't the only attacking ace being looked at by Rangers, however, with Rapid Bucuresti ace Albion Rrahmani also of interest to them, having scored 17 goals in just 26 appearances for his current club.

Rangers want to replace Borna Barisic

According to The Daily Record [via Ibrox News], Rangers want to sign a new left-back as a replacement for Borna Barisic in the summer window, with the £21,000-a-week ace set to leave at the end of the season.

The Croatian is believed to be close to completing a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, bringing an end to an excellent six-year spell at Ibrox, during which time he has won one Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup title apiece.

This is encouraging to hear from a Rangers perspective, with left-back feeling like such an important area to focus on this summer, especially with Barisic departing.

It remains to be seen who will actually come in to fill the void left by the 31-year-old, but Fluminense ace Jefte is again mentioned as an option in this latest report. The 20-year-old has had a taste of European football during a loan spell at APOEL Nicosia, making 33 appearances for them, so Rangers wouldn't simply be bringing in a player who has only played in Brazil.

It is still early days, with the window not even opening yet, so there is no need to rush things, but if Clement sees Jefte as the best option moving forward, the manager has enough credit in the bank to be trusted.