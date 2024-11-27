Glasgow Rangers are interested in bringing a "special" player to Ibrox on loan in the New Year who is admired by Jamie Carragher.

Rangers transfer news

Amid what's been a turbulent start to the season, the Gers are believed to keeping their eyes on a number of players ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports, the club are monitoring Peterborough United forward Kwame Poku and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Burnley captain Josh Brownhill.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller is also interesting Rangers, with Gers new technical director Nils Koppen having personally watched the midfielder in action during the international break.

Koppen travelled to watch Miller captain Scotland’s U-19s in a 0-0 draw with France at Falkirk, according to The Scottish Sun, and said after becoming technical director: “One of the objectives will still be to sign the best talents from Scotland to maintain our squad.”

Gelhardt wanted by Rangers in January

Another player on the Gers' radar is Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. According to The Yorkshire Evening Post's reliable reporter Graham Smyth, the 55-time Scottish champions are one of a number of clubs who are exploring taking Gelhardt on loan in January, with the 22-year-old having struggled for minutes at Elland Road in recent months.

Gelhardt, who has previously been described as a "special talent" by Liverpool legend Carragher, made just four substitute appearances in the second half of last year's Championship season, while this term, he's played just nine minutes of football in England's second tier.

The Post claims that Portsmouth, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End, and two Belgian clubs, are also keen on Gelhardt and that there is "enthusiasm on the player's side."

Speaking to the press ahead of Leeds' Championship clash with Luton Town on Wednesday, Leeds boss Daniel Farke was asked what Gelhardt's future at Elland Road looks like.

He replied: "He's such a top class character and gives everything in each of the training sessions. I love to have him around. He's homegrown. In each of the training sessions, he puts his heart really out. But the truth also, there's lots of quality options in this position.

"On the winger positions we have Daniel James, we have Manor Salomon, we have Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto," Farke explained, adding: "[Gelhardt] has also played a bit like a striker and we have there at the moment Joel Piroe, who has scored many goals, we've got Mateo Joseph, and we must not forget Patrick Bamford right now, also with lots of quality and a crucial player."

Farke added, however, that Gelhardt needs to "make sure that he prepares himself for the moment when the chance will come."

"Sometimes there is a chance out of injuries, illnesses, bookings, or perhaps when a player has perhaps a poorer period and is not delivering. Then his time will come," said the German boss.