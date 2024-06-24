Rangers are reportedly interested in completing the signing of a player hailed for being a "student of the game" this summer, and he even scored at Ibrox last season.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers continue to be linked with plenty of summer signings, with Coventry City ace Callum O'Hare emerging as an option in recent days, being seen as the Scottish Premiership giants' very own version of Jack Grealish.

Bojan Miovski was arguably one of the league's standout players last season, bagging 16 goals in the competition for Aberdeen, and he is also reportedly seen as an exciting option for Rangers, as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

RB Salzburg attacker Petar Ratkov is another candidate who is believed to be being looked at by Philippe Clement, being viewed as an upgrade on Cyriel Dessers, who hasn't always managed to consistently set the world alight in a Gers shirt.

Hamza Igamane and Yusuf Kabadayi are expected to be announced as new signings in the near future, too, as an eye-catching summer gathers further momentum.

Rangers want to sign "student of the game"

According to The Athletic, Rangers are keen on signing Motherwell forward Theo Bair in the summer transfer window, rivalling Celtic for his signature in the process. Unnamed clubs in Germany are also mentioned as potential suitors for the 24-year-old, who is out of contract at his current club next summer, highlighting the need for them to cash in on him now.

Bair has the ability to be a great signing by Rangers ahead of next season, with supporters already seeing his quality close up, following a goal at Ibrox in Motherwell's damaging 2-1 win there back in March.

The £600-a-week ace is also a two-cap Canada international, scoring once for his country to date, and Stuart Kettlewell has heaped praise on his character: "I am delighted for him. I’m just a huge believer in those success stories, not for my ego, not for anybody to pat me on the back, but for the individual.

"When you have to ride out such difficult moments as Theo has done, not only here but at St Johnstone, trying to find his way in Scottish football, then it’s testament to the man and his character. He is a student of the game who really buys into the information and detail, and the work ethic in trying to improve."

Bair has proven himself in the Scottish Premiership, so there is no reason why he shouldn't be able to hit the ground running, and considering he is still only 24 years of age, he could be a mainstay of Rangers' attack for many years to come.

A lack of ruthlessness was a reason for the Gers falling short in the title race last time around, but snapping up the Motherwell man could help alleviate that issue, at a time when a new challenge at a huge club will appeal greatly to him.