Rangers are interested in signing a "highly-rated" Premier League player in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update from journalist Graham Falk.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers' season ended in heartbreaking fashion, following their last-gasp defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final, and Philippe Clement will now be desperate to bring in new faces this summer, in order to avenge that loss, as well as falling short in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Kalvin Phillips looks highly likely to leave Manchester City ahead of the 2024/25 season, having fallen completely out of favour under Pep Guardiola, and he has been linked with an exciting move to Rangers. Celtic are also providing competition for the midfielder's services, so there could be an auction for his signature, following a tough spell on loan at West Ham last season.

FK Radnicki goalkeeper Stojan Lekovic has also emerged as a transfer target for the Scottish giants, with the towering 6 foot 6 stopper making 61 appearances for his current club, and representing a long-term option at 22 years of age.

Godoy Cruz left-back Thomas Galdames could join Rangers as a replacement for Borna Barisic, too, having reportedly played his final game for his team, and he spoke about his future last week ahead of Copa America duty with Chile, saying: "The transfer market begins now, but I have to concentrate on the national team. If I do get a transfer, it needs to be something that will be good for my career. That's what I have been working for since the day I became a footballer."

Rangers want "highly-rated" Premier League player

According to Falk on X, "Rangers are interested in highly-rated Arsenal defender Reuell Walters" this summer, with the 19-year-old expected to depart the Emirates before next season gets underway after rejecting a new deal.

In his report for The Scotsman, the journalist adds that the youngster "already posted his goodbyes via social media and was given well wishes by the likes of Declan Rice and William Saliba", suggesting that he was held in high regard at the north London giants.

Walters could be an exciting addition for Rangers, even though he is still such a young player who is lacking experience at the top level. He will have learned so much from training alongside some world-class players at Arsenal, with Oleksandr Zinchenko heaping praise on him.

"I like so much centre-back Reuell. I think the qualities he has, he is aggressive. I swear to God, one time he pushed Gabriel Jesus in a shoulder-to-shoulder. It is not easy to push Gabriel because he is very strong, and he was confident on the ball afterwards, he kept the ball well and passed. Wow. He impresses me I think the most."

Walters has been capped by England at Under-20, Under-19 and Under-18 level, making a combined nine appearances for his country, and the fact that he can shine at centre-back, right-back and in midfield would make him a versatile option for Clement for years to come.