Rangers are now eyeing a move to sign a new defender this month, according to a recent report, with injuries mounting up at Ibrox.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are back in action on Thursday as they travel to face Dundee in a game they simply must win as they try to close the gap to Celtic. It will be another tricky test for Philippe Clement’s side, especially given the fact he is short in the heart of the defence.

Related Rangers considering dumping player who started on Sunday for £0 this month One man who has found himself back in the Rangers starting XI could still leave the club in this transfer window.

If the Scottish side are going to be busy this month with incomings, then signing a new defender at the very least is likely to be high on the agenda. Injuries to Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and James Tavernier have left the Gers short at the back, and that has resulted in them being linked with a few different defenders.

It emerged earlier this week that Rangers are interested in signing Jonny Evans from Manchester United. The Northern Irishman is on the fringes at Old Trafford and could be available for a move if Evans wants to explore it.

The Rangers board definitely want to bring in the defender before the window shuts, but Clement is said to be wary of a move for Evans, given his age, and he would like the club to bring in a younger option. There are two other defenders on Rangers’ radar, and they are Norwich City’s Grant Hanley and former player Nikola Katic. Hanley has hardly featured for Norwich this season, while Katic is open to moving back to Ibrox, and discussions have already taken place.

Rangers eyeing move to sign King in January transfer

Evans, Hanley and Katic are not the only central defenders being looked at by the Gers, as according to The Daily Record, Rangers are also weighing up a move for defender Richard King.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Jamaican side Cavalier FC, and apart from a short loan spell at Iceland side IBV Vestmannaeyjar, he has done so for his whole career. King, who is 6 foot 2, has performed very well at club level, and that has allowed him to collect 20 caps for his national side, Jamaica.

His performances in his homeland haven’t gone unnoticed, as Rangers are now interested in signing the defender this month as they continue their search for a new centre-back. King has emerged on their radar as technical director Nils Koppen casts his net wide in his bid to find talent to improve Clement’s squad.

Richard King's Cavalier FC stats Apps 89 Goals 6 Assists 1

The Gers are looking to unearth young players who are not yet household names and can later be sold for big profits, similar to how Brighton operate in the Premier League. Igamane is a prime example of that working, as he was signed from a relatively unknown league in Morocco in the summer and is now becoming a key player for the Gers.

King is now being looked at as fits that profile, but has also been chased by Premier League teams such as West Ham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton in the past.