Rangers boss Michael Beale has been warned by Simon Jordan that he will get everything he deserves if he is unable to spoil their rivals' dominance over the coming months.

What has Michael Beale said?

The Englishman has now been at the helm of the Glasgow club for a number of months having joined in the latter stages of last year.

He made the move north of the border from Queens Park Rangers on the back of announcing that he would not be leaving the club despite the interest coming his way from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Yet, when the Scottish giants came calling, Beale was away and did not hesitate in returning to the club he had previously coached at under Steven Gerrard.

Since returning to Ibrox, the 42-year-old has been unable to close the gap on their city rivals who look set to retain the Scottish crown this season.

And the Gers will, therefore, end the campaign without a piece of silverware to their name having been dumped out of the Scottish Cup on the weekend by Celtic.

On the back of their struggles to flip the dominance in Glasgow, talkSPORT presenter Jordan has issued a warning ahead of the reaming games of the term:

(2:00) "I can cut him no slack, because I'll tell you why: because Queens Park Rangers gave him an opportunity. There was no queue of people to give him first team manager's job. He got an opportunity given to him by Queens Park Rangers, and there should have been a little bit more respect for QPR.

"And then he's gone to Rangers, so he will reap his own potential whirlwind."

"He's at the big boy's seat now. Away you go. The only job you've got to do is win at Rangers. And if you don't get it, you'll get precisely what you deserve. Your loyalty, your support, your backbone, your football nous took you to Rangers. Let's hope it works out well for you because you'll get precisely exactly what you deserve."

Can Beale turn Rangers around?

It has to be said, the Gers have not been in poor form under the Englishman but they do remain 13 points off their rivals and league leaders.

Rangers have amassed 55 points under the 42-year-old and have averaged 2.39 points per game which is certainly a respectable figure (via Transfermarkt).

Perhaps the issue lies in his inability to get the better of their city rivals.

Over the course of his time at Ibrox, Beale has now overseen four games against Ange Postecoglou's side and in those games all he has been able to guide Rangers to is one draw.

Two of those games have come in cup competitions which have ultimately played big roles in why Rangers look set to end the campaign without a trophy to their name.

However, he has also tasted defeat in the league which has enabled Celtic to increase their cushion at the top of the table.

There is certainly something in what Jordan says as Beale has taken a huge step up from QPR to manage Rangers and will leave himself exposed to criticism if it - ultimately - fails to pay off.

But it has to be remembered he is yet to have a summer transfer window at the club where he can really put his stamp on things before going again next season.