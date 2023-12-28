As we approach the new year, things couldn't be going much better for Rangers and new boss Philippe Clement, who is still unbeaten in what has been the perfect first few months. The Gers sit primed and ready to take the top spot in the race to land the Scottish Premiership title, sitting five points adrift of first place with two games in hand.

Despite much of the Gers' focus being on maintaining their run and securing the league title at the first time of asking under Clement, it hasn't stopped them from planning ahead to next summer, when they could land a permanent deal for one particular star man.

Rangers transfer news

It's a testament to Rangers that they're beginning to plan ahead to the summer under Clement already. It wasn't long ago that they were seemingly out of ideas under Michael Beale and out of the title race. Yet, here they are, with the fate of the title in their hands as we enter the new year. And whilst the January transfer window will give those at Ibrox an idea of the direction that Clement wants to take the side, the former AS Monaco boss will really get the chance to make his mark in the summer. Among those who could be part of that is a current loanee turned permanent too.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Rangers have opened talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Abdallah Sima on a permanent basis in the summer and are well-placed to get the deal done. In a deal reportedly likely to be worth up to £15m, Sima could hand the Gers a permanent boost come the end of the season. Clement will hope that, by that point, Rangers are Scottish champions looking to defend their throne.

"Terrific" Sima has starred under Clement

Sima's stats speak for themselves at Rangers. The winger has scored an impressive 14 goals and turned provider on a further two occasions to become one of Clement's most important players. Those at Ibrox will hope that Brighton opt out of keeping him at The Amex next season and instead allow them the chance to land Sima on a permanent basis, as seems to be the case according to reports.

It's no surprise that Sima has earned plenty of praise, even before he made an impact at Rangers, with former Brighton coach Billy Reid saying:

“He’s a player who needs to be at his top physical level to show what he’s capable of. He trained well and worked really hard in every session because he wants to do well. As a lad, he’s terrific. He was one of those boys who always came in with a smile on his face. He’s an infectious character and even when his English wasn’t great, he was always a big part of the dressing room. Now he’s comfortable speaking the language, I’m sure he is popular around Ibrox.”

“Everyone knows it can go one of two ways in this city. You can hit the ground running and the fans take to you, or you have a hard time and you’ve got to win them over. I’m delighted Abdallah is getting a run of games and scoring goals. Being in the side and playing consistently will only benefit him. Going to Rangers on loan, I wondered where he’d play. He’s a striker, but I think they use him coming in from the left, using his pace and power.”