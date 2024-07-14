There has already been plenty of change within the Glasgow Rangers squad during the summer transfer window, which officially opened for business last month.

Ibrox has welcomed plenty of new faces with Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala, Mohammed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, and Liam Kelly all snapped up by head of recruitment Nils Koppen.

Philippe Clement and his compatriot are looking to build a squad that is capable of competing to win the Scottish Premiership title, and a few players have been allowed to leave Rangers as part of that process.

At the end of May, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin, Borna Barisic, and Kemar Roofe all left Ibrox to become free agents, and the Gers are now reportedly interested in a star who could be a dream replacement for Jack.

Rangers preparing bid for Spanish maestro

According to Seville-based insider Fernando Serrano, the Light Blues are set to make a new bid to sign Sevilla central midfielder Joan Jordan.

The reporter claims that the Gers are going to come in with a second offer to land the Spanish maestro on loan for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

He adds that Sevilla, however, are not prepared to pay more than 50% of his wages, which Capology claim to be around £60k-per-week, as part of any potential deal.

This comes after Fabrizio Romano reported that the LaLiga outfit turned down the Scottish giants' first attempt to sign the midfielder on loan, with the experienced ace 'expected' to stay in his home country.

If this new offer is enough to get a deal over the line, though, then Rangers could land a fantastic replacement for Jack at Ibrox for next season.

Why Joan Jordan is a dream Ryan Jack replacement

Firstly, the Scotland international was not an integral member of the team in terms of what he offered on the pitch, as he played just 11 matches in the Premiership.

What he did bring to the Gers squad, however, was experience, with 460 first-team games for Aberdeen and Rangers combined, which shows that he could provide the younger players in the team with someone they can come to for advice, as well as being a wise and composed figure when called upon on the pitch.

23/24 season Ryan Jack (Premiership) Joan Jordan (LaLiga) Appearances 11 8 Pass accuracy 88% 88% Tackles + interceptions per game 0.2 1.5 Ground duel success rate 60% 50% Ball recoveries per game 3.0 2.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Jordan could come in and offer similar qualities on the pitch as a supremely reliable passer who can use his experience to calm games down, whilst he can also hold himself in duels on the deck against opposition players.

At the age of 30 with over 400 appearances in his career, the Spanish ace would also come in as an experienced midfielder who could help the younger players, like Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron, and Mohammed Diomande, to progress in their respective careers.

Jordan, who once detailed his desire to be a "complete" midfielder like ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, appears to be the perfect fit to replace Jack.

He is used to not playing week-in-week-out, with his eight league outings last term, and can provide experience, strength, and passing quality to the team next season if Rangers can land him on loan.