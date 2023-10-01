Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has come under pressure after his team were beaten 3-1 by Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The Light Blues have now lost three of their opening seven league games of the 2023/24 campaign and are already seven points adrift of their rivals at the top of the table.

The Glasgow Times claimed that the head coach has lost the support of the fans at Ibrox and that it may not be long before the Gers opt to part ways if their fortunes do not turn around quickly.

Journalist Graham Spiers also predicted after the defeat that the ex-Aston Villa assistant would be sacked due to the "hapless" football on display from his side this season.

The concerns regarding Beale's future should lead to questions over his initial appointment by former sporting director Ross Wilson in the first place, as the English tactician was brought in to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Who could have replaced van Bronckhorst at Rangers?

The Daily Record named Australian head coach Kevin Muscat as one of the potential options to replace the Dutch boss during the break for the 2022 World Cup last year.

Beale, who eventually took on the job, was another name on the list and Wilson's decision to go with him over the Yokohama F. M. chief turned out to be his final blunder before moving on to Nottingham Forest in April of this year.

Muscat, who was recently linked with a move to Ibrox to replace the ex-Queens Park Rangers manager, could have been a better appointment for the Light Blues due to his track record of success in the dugout.

How many trophies has Kevin Muscat won?

The 50-year-old coach has won a league title in Japan with Yokohama and in Australia with Melbourne Victory, alongside a Japanese Super Cup trophy, as per Transfermarkt, throughout his career so far.

He has proven himself to be capable of managing a team to titles and trophies, which is something that Beale has yet to prove in his managerial tenures to date.

The current Rangers boss has not won a single piece of silverware in his career as a head coach and there is little evidence to suggest that he will collect one any time soon.

Whereas, Muscat, who predominantly deploys a 4-3-3 formation, would have come in to replace van Bronckhorst with the potential to win trophies for the Scottish giants, given his track record as a coach in Japan and Australia.

The "fiery" manager - as he was dubbed by Sydney FC coach Steve Corica - was recently described as an "evolving" manager who plays good football by analyst Petar Petrov.

He was also hailed as "perfect" for the Rangers job by Petrov due to his character and ability to coach an attacking style, which suggests that his Light Blues team would not have been as 'hapless' as Beale's has been.

Therefore, going for the 43-year-old instead of Muscat has turned out to be Wilson's final blunder for the Scottish side. It may now be one that he looks back on with regret when he remembers the end of his tenure at Ibrox.