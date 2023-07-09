Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has decided to dip into the transfer market this summer to bolster his playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Light Blues boss has wasted no time in securing the signatures of six new signings, including Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, and Abdallah Sima.

However, ins are not the only order of business for the Scottish giants in the off-season as they need to shift on some of their fringe players in order to create space for further additions.

Football Insider recently reported that Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, who are now managed by former Gers boss Steven Gerrard, are interested in signing Scott Wright.

They claimed that a concrete move has been made in an attempt to land the winger, who could join the likes of Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema, Jota, and N'Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia next season.

How many goals has Scott Wright scored for Rangers?

The 25-year-old has only scored eight goals in 84 competitive appearances for the Light Blues and failed to find the back of the net on any occasion across 34 outings last term.

He has not provided much in the way of attacking quality out wide for Rangers, which is why Beale must now brutally ditch him in order to sign Chicago Fire starlet Brian Gutierrez - a reported transfer target for the club.

Wright racked up zero goals and two assists in 34 matches last season across all competitions, which works out as a goal contribution every 17 clashes on average.

This shows that the former Aberdeen man is rarely capable of making a difference in the final third, as 13 of his teammates were directly involved in more Scottish Premiership goals than him.

Gutierrez, meanwhile, has caught the eye with his creativity for the Fire in 2023. The 20-year-old, who is five years younger than Wright, has registered seven assists in 23 matches this year, which is one every 3.29 games on average.

Ryan Kent, who has since joined Fenerbahce in Turkey, was the only Rangers winger with more than seven league assists (eight) last season, which suggests that the potential is there for the USA U20 international to be a creative spark for Beale out wide.

The MLS prospect also produced two goals and six assists in 34 clashes throughout 2023, which shows that Gutierrez has plenty of experience under his belt - despite only turning 20 last month.

The exciting youngster, who was hailed as "incredible" and a player who has "got everything" by manager Frank Klopas, could arrive at Ibrox as a player with the potential to be a future star for Beale, potentially even forcing Wright out in the process.

Wright made 18 substitute appearances in the Premiership last season and that role could suit the 5 foot 10 ace initially as it would allow him to slowly adjust to life in Scotland.

He could then gain experience before pushing on and using his creative ability to make himself a go-to player for the manager further down the line.