Glasgow Rangers are currently in the process of finding a new head coach to lead the team forward for the remainder of the season and beyond after Michael Beale's exit earlier this month.

The club opted to part ways with the 43-year-old flop after an unsuccessful stint at Ibrox, which ended with a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Davis has led an interim team over the last two games and has overseen a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Aris and a 3-0 league win over St Mirren.

The Light Blues now have the international break to find their man and Yokohama F. M. manager Kevin Muscat has emerged as a strong contender.

What's the latest on Kevin Muscat to Rangers?

TalkSPORT have reported that the Australian head coach is one of the 'leading' candidates to take on the job, alongside Belgian chief Philippe Clement.

The Scottish Sun have also claimed that the club, led by chairman John Bennett and chief executive James Bisgrove, have conducted an interview with the former Millwall defender as they continue to decide on who they want to replace Beale.

Their report revealed that the 50-year-old tactician is also prepared to walk away from his current club in spite of their ongoing season, which shows how keen he is to grasp this potential opportunity to manage Rangers.

The Sun also ruled out Scott Parker as a potential successor to Beale but did add that Clement has impressed the Scottish giants during the interview phase of their search.

Belgian Pro League Philippe Clement (via Transfermarkt) Matches 172 Wins 99 Points 339 Titles Four

What is Muscat's style of play?

Muscat is an attack-minded coach who could be the ideal manager for a young talent like Zak Lovelace, who has the potential to develop into a monster for the Gers over the years to come.

Scottish coach John Walker described his system as a 4-3-3 set-up with "real" attacking intent that focuses on being direct at all times, whilst still trying to play football on the deck.

His "aggressive" brand of football also caused Pep Guardiola to say "wow" as the Manchester City boss hailed Yokohama's impressive build-up play.

Analyst Petar Petrov claimed, last month, that Muscat and his forward-thinking style of play allied with his coaching skills would make him the "perfect" hire for the Scottish club.

Petrov stated that the Australian tactician is capable of getting the most out of his squad and this suggests that he will be able to get Rangers' players playing to the best of their abilities.

This could, therefore, make him perfect for Lovelace as the 50-year-old chief could integrate the teenage whiz into the first team on a regular basis and ensure that the talented gem is put in the best possible position to succeed on the pitch and translate his outstanding youth form over to the senior squad.

Muscat's attacking 4-3-3 formation could also allow the ex-Millwall forward to be utilised in a variety of ways, as he has showcased his ability to play on either flank or through the middle as a centre-forward throughout his time at Ibrox to date.

How many goals has Lovelace scored for Rangers?

The 17-year-old wizard has racked up 19 goals in 46 matches for the Scottish giants in all competitions at first-team and academy level combined.

He joined from English Championship side Millwall on a permanent basis at the start of last season and the club's former sporting director Ross Wilson hailed him as an "exciting" prospect and backed him to progress during his time at Ibrox.

Lovelace made an immediate impact for the academy throughout his debut campaign in Scotland as he displayed his ability as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

The England U18 international produced an eye-catching 15 goals and six assists in 26 Lowland League matches for the B team and one goal in three Challenge Cup appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

He also showcased his talent on the European stage with two goals and four assists in six UEFA Youth League outings for the club's U19 team.

This means that Lovelace racked up 18 goals and ten assists in 35 matches for the academy throughout the 2022/23 campaign, which is a fantastic rate of production from the various attacking positions he was deployed in.

For context as to how impressive that return was, no Rangers forward managed more than 14 goals or nine assists in the Scottish Premiership for the first team.

This suggests that the potential is there for the teenage marksman to emerge as an outstanding senior option for the Light Blues if he can translate that form to a professional setting.

How many first-team appearances has Lovelace made for Rangers?

Lovelace has played four first-team games for Rangers since the start of last season and two of those have come in the Premiership this season.

He was handed his full debut from the start against St Mirren last weekend by interim boss Davis and caught the eye before suffering an unfortunate injury before halftime.

The exciting youngster showed some impressive touches and ultimately played a crucial role in the opening goal. He brilliantly danced his way past Scott Tanser on the right flank and fizzed a terrific ball across the face of goal that forced a handball from the opposition defender.

Ryan Strain was subsequently sent off and a penalty was awarded to the Gers as his handball prevented Abdallah Sima from tapping the ball into an empty net.

James Tavernier converted from the spot and Rangers went on to win the match 3-0 with a man advantage, which was created by Lovelace's sensational play on the wing.

Lovelace has since confirmed, via his social media, that he will be back "soon". Although, it remains to be seen exactly when supporters will be able to see the forward back in action after being stretchered off with a painful-looking muscle injury to his thigh.

The appointment of Muscat, if he is the man Bisgrove and Bennett decide to place their faith in, could be the making of the talented teenager when he is back fit.

A direct and attacking style of play suits Lovelace and his ability to drive at defenders, as evidenced by his play against St Mirren, and could allow him to thrive at the top end of the pitch as a scorer and a creator.

Muscat could help the ex-Millwall man to fully establish himself as a first-team regular and develop him into a monster in the final third, if the young gem can replicate his academy form at senior level.