Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale will have a new-look set of attacking options at his disposal for the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Alfredo Morelos departed Ibrox on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season and Antonio Colak has since joined him in leaving the club with a permanent switch to Italian side Parma.

Which strikers have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues head coach has replaced the two centre-forwards, who plundered a combined 25 league goals for the club last term, with Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers.

Feyenoord number nine Danilo is also reportedly closing in on a £6m switch to Glasgow, which would mean that Beale has three new strikers to pick from for the upcoming season.

The 42-year-old tactician could also bring through another fresh option in that position in the future by promoting 17-year-old forward Zak Lovelace, who could be the dream heir to Dessers at Ibrox.

How many goals did Zak Lovelace score last season?

The London-born dynamo scored 18 goals in 37 appearances for the first-team and B-team combined after his move from Millwall last summer.

His impressive goalscoring record for the young Light Blues, which included 15 goals and six assists in 26 Lowland League matches, suggests that the potential is there for him to develop into an excellent player for Beale if he can translate that form over to the senior squad.

No Rangers striker managed more than 14 league strikes last season and the prolific teenager has showcased his ability to find the back of the net with greater regularity than that, albeit at youth team level, which is why the head coach could already have the dream long-term heir to Dessers.

At the age of 28, the former Cremonese ace is by no means at the end of his career but the Nigerian international will be 32 by the end of his contract with Rangers in 2027, at which point Lovelace will be 21.

This means that the stars could align for the ex-Lions prospect to breakthrough into the first-team as Dessers comes to the end of his time with the Gers, should he stay for the entirety of his deal, as the B-team star would be heading into his formative years as a professional.

Lovelace, who was handed his senior debut by Beale against Celtic in May, was hailed as an "exciting" player by former sporting director Ross Wilson and the lethal teen marksman has lived up to the hype so far.

His return of 16 goals in 29 'B' team matches works out at an average of one strike every 1.81 games. Whereas, Dessers has scored once every 2.52 outings on average throughout his whole senior career, with 111 goals in 280 appearances.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Lovelace will be able to carry his sublime goalscoring form into professional football but his outstanding performances for the club's academy suggests that the potential is there for him to make the step up.

He could now have four years to continue his development, whether that is with the Gers' academy side or out on loan, before looking to step up to replace Dessers in 2027.