Highlights Michael Beale's position as Rangers manager is in jeopardy.

Former Premier League boss Graham Potter has been linked with the job.

Beale has appeared overwhelmed in the role, and there is now another name in the mix with English top flight experience.

Michael Beale is believed on the verge of being sacked as Rangers manager and a former Premier League boss could be his successor, according to a fresh update.

Will Michael Beale be sacked as Rangers manager?

The Gers have made a disappointing to their 2023/24 season, both in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, immediately putting huge pressure on Beale early on in the campaign.

A disastrous week recently saw his side thumped 5-1 away to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, seeing them knocked out of Europe's biggest club competition in the process, before losing 1-0 at home to bitter rivals Celtic in the league, leaving them four points adrift in the table already.

While the international break is the main focus at the moment, Rangers have a big decision to make regarding Beale, who has underwhelmed overall since taking charge at Ibrox last November.

It could even be that the Englishman is no longer the manager by the time Saturday's trip to St Johnstone arrives and it looks as though potential replacements are already being lined up.

Who is linked with replacing Beale?

According to Football Transfers, former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is an option to arrive at Ibrox, should Beale lose his job in the near future, with ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter also one of the candidates to come in:

"Michael Beale is on the brink of losing his job at Rangers and the club are already looking at candidates to replace him, FootballTransfers can reveal. We are informed that the situation involving Beale is at fever pitch, with the board deeming the recent defeats to Celtic and PSV Eindhoven as 'unacceptable.'

"The club are looking at Graham Potter, whose last job was at Chelsea, and Chris Wilder, who departed Watford in May. It is believed that these names make up two of the four possible replacements the side are looking at, though the club feel that Potter might be financially out of reach."

Wilder could be a really strong appointment by Rangers, with the 55-year-old someone with a wealth of experience, having shone in the Premier League at times, not to mention winning the LMA Manager of the Year award in 2019, beating Manchester City icon Pep Guardiola to the prize.

He has the same agent as Dujon Sterling, which may help with negotiations, and he has been known to adopt a 3-5-2 system in the past, which can be an awkward system to face, with wing-backs a key component, meaning someone like James Tavernier could really shine with even more attacking freedom.

Former England manager Steve McClaren once described Wilder as "phenomenal", in terms of the job he was doing with the Blades, and it is clear that he remains a highly thought of figure in the game.

Beale has arguably looked daunted by the magnitude of the Rangers job, never quite looking fully settled in the role, but Wilder is an older, more experienced head, so that is less likely to be an issue with him. He could jump at the opportunity to get back into management, hopefully proving to be the perfect fit for the Gers.