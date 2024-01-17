Despite already welcoming Fabio Silva earlier this month, Rangers are reportedly working on a deal to sign another forward before the end of January, with the impending sale of Ridvan Yilmaz going a long way to funding that arrival.

Rangers still want another forward

After swapping Sam Lammers for Silva, sending the former on loan to Dutch side Utrecht, it seems as though Rangers still want to add to Philippe Clement's attacking options in the Scottish Premiership. This has seen them linked with moves for in-form Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland as well as for former Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, although the latter is thought to have collapsed.

It remains to be seen just who will arrive at Ibrox, but the sale of Yilmaz could play a crucial part in any deal. Rangers recently rejected a loan to buy offer from Galatasaray worth €4m (£3m), but reports in Turkey believe a deal is now close for Yilmaz to join Gala. The left-back has struggled to make the role his own since arriving at Rangers in 2022, and whilst Borna Barisic's departure when his contract expires this summer is also looming, it seems the 22 year-old is on his way out.

Speaking about Yilmaz's future recently, Clement said via The Daily Record: “Ridvan is here and he started the game. We will see [what happens]. Players also need to show they really want to be here in the next couple of months. We need to be prepared for everything, for every position also and make sure that we have solutions. That is one position [left back] that we have two players.

"One is [nearing the] end of contract, the other one there is a lot of rumours around. So it’s clear that we need to be ready for that position. We cannot go on in three competitions with one left-back. That is correct. And in other positions it is the same.”

Ibrox chiefs could now use Yilmaz's potential sale to fund a new forward. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Rangers are working on a deal to sign another forward this month and could use the left-back's potential sale to fund that fresh face in Clement's frontline. Injuries to Danilo and Kemar Roofe on top of Lammers' loan departure have left the Gers short on options going forward, perhaps forcing their hand to pursue an additional attacker. Eight points adrift of Celtic with two games in hand, Rangers could certainly do with the added firepower.

New striker the key for Rangers' title hopes

After seeing all of their hard work become undone in an Old Firm derby defeat, Rangers once again find themselves behind in the Scottish Premiership title race, though this month could yet swing the tide back in their favour. Rumours previously linking the title challengers to Batshuayi are particularly interesting, given the Belgian's experience as a Premier League-winning striker - it at least shows the club are extremely serious about giving Clement the firepower he needs.

As the transfer window goes on, the Gers could be one of the most interesting sides to watch, as Clement looks to make his mark in his first transfer window at Ibrox.