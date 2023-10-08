Winning the European Championship and reigning victorious over the continent is something only a select group of nations can boast.

England are yet to do it and the Germans haven’t done it in nearly 30 years, showing just how difficult it can be.

Euro 2020 was England’s closest scrape, but they were beaten on penalties in the final by Roberto Mancini’s Italy side.

As the Three Lions (should they qualify) and 23 other countries aim to get their hands on the coveted trophy at Euro 2024 in Germany, Football FanCast has decided to take a trip down memory lane and rank every team to win the tournament since the inaugural edition in 1960.

16 Italy - 1968

One of the very early European Championships back in 1968 saw the Italians pick up their first of two triumphs in this tournament.

Solely for the fact that Italy only made it through to the final thanks to the flip of a coin in the semi-finals after they played out a stalemate with the Soviet Union on the field, this team has to be rock bottom.

The final tournament only consisted of four teams, with England among the qualifiers after seeing Spain off over two legs. The Three Lions were beaten by Yugoslavia before securing third place in a play-off against the Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, Italy, who still had to qualify despite having hosting rights - this was chosen once the finalists had been confirmed - came from behind to beat Bulgaria in their quarter-final play-off to make the final four.

With penalty shootouts not existing until the 1970s, a coin toss gave Italy a shot at glory on home soil. A late equaliser set up a replay against Yugoslavia, and just two days later, the Italians prevailed 2-0 to claim their first European crown.

15 Portugal - 2016

Bringing it back to the modern era with a Portuguese team who weren’t expected to go all the way, in truth. Cristiano Ronaldo was of course their poster boy, but after suffering an injury during the final, he spent the remainder of the night doing Fernando Santos’ job for him on the touchline. Eder’s goal in the final was thrilling, though they never really blew anyone away.

This was best demonstrated by the fact that they only won one game within 90 minutes - their semi-final victory over Wales. Of course, this Portugal team is perhaps best known for winning the tournament despite drawing all three of their group games and scraping through as one of the best third-placed teams, having finished behind Hungary and Iceland in Group F.

A shootout victory over Poland and extra-time triumphs over Croatia and France in the final saw them write their way into footballing folklore in the most underwhelming of manners.

14 Soviet Union - 1960

The first European Championship - then known as the European Nations' Cup - took place in France in 1960, where the Soviet Union prevailed as the inaugural winners.

Not that it is necessarily their fault, but with the tournament being much smaller and there being fewer teams in the finals (four), it is hard to put them in the same conversation as some of the more recent teams who have had to play up to seven times on their way to victory.

Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union went toe-to-toe in the final at the Parc des Princes in the French capital. It was the former who took the lead, before the Soviet Union hit back through Slava Metreveli and Viktor Ponedelnik's winner in extra-time.

13 Denmark - 1992

Denmark's triumph in 1992 as the ultimate dark horse has to go down as one of the greatest achievements in men's international football.

Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel played a major role in his country’s success whilst midfielder Henrik Larsen was joint top-scorer along with three others.

This victory is made all the more remarkable when one considers that the Danes didn't originally qualify to take part. It was only after Yugoslavia were removed from the tournament due to the breakup of the country amid the outbreak of war that Denmark - second to Yugoslavia in their qualifying group - earned their spot, and they certainly grabbed this unlikely opportunity.

The tournament also saw the end of the backpass rule, which the Danes were all too keen to exploit - leaving them lower on this list than their victory perhaps merits.

12 Italy - 2020

Italy are the first team to feature on this list more than once and their success three years ago isn’t this low down solely because it was England that they beat in the final.

That may play a minor role, but it has more to do with the fact that whilst they were a good side that scored seven unanswered goals in the group stages, they didn’t really reach the heights of a great team, having sneaked their way to victory with just one win inside 90 minutes in the knockout stages - albeit an impressive one against Belgium.

The Azzurri won’t care whether they were good or great given that they got their hands on the trophy, and on top of that, it has to be said that they had some excellent performers including the likes of Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella, Leonardo Spinazzola and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

11 Spain - 1964

Our journey through time takes another major leap as we arrive in 1964, the year of the competition's second edition.

This was the first time that Spain were able to complete a whole campaign after they were booted from the previous tournament for their refusal to face the Soviet Union four years prior whilst under the rule of Francisco Franco.

Luis Suarez was the star player for the Spaniards in ’64 and so whilst again, there were limited matches in comparison to the modern game, the Euros still bore witness to some true excellence from one of the very best.

10 West Germany - 1980

When combining the exploits of West Germany and the unified nation of Germany as they are now, it is a tie between them and Spain for the most trophies.

The second of two as West Germany came in 1980 - they beat Belgium in the final in the ancient city of Rome thanks to a brace from Horst Hrubesch, who has recently managed Germany Women and the Hamburg men’s side.

Hrubesch was second in the scoring charts for his country and the overall tournament as Klaus Allofs was the only man to reach a tally of three.

This side have ended up in the middle of the pack due to the fact that they weren't exactly blowing any teams away - they won three of their four matches by a single goal alongside a goalless draw with Greece. Nevertheless, they still seized a great opportunity and earned a coveted European Championship title after seeing off the likes of the Netherlands and then-reigning champions Czechoslovakia along the way.

9 Germany - 1996

Sticking with Die Mannschaft as they won their third title in 1996.

After beating England in the semi-finals following Gareth Southgate's miss from the penalty spot, the Czech Republic awaited the Germans at Wembley.

Patrik Berger, formerly of Liverpool, opened the scoring in the final with a penalty of his own. Oliver Bierhoff scored his only two goals of the tournament on the biggest stage, the first levelling things up and then the second being a momentous golden-goal winner in extra-time.

Having seen off the likes of England, Italy, Croatia and the Czech Republic (twice), it is hard to begrudge them their place as one of the better championship-winning teams.

8 Czechoslovakia - 1976

Czechoslovakia weren’t the most spectacular of teams and certainly weren’t the favourites in 1976, but for one moment alone that was truly iconic, they deserve to be remembered fondly.

This moment in question is of course the chipped finish from the penalty spot that decided the final in their favour which has now come to bear a certain name.

Antonin Panenka did something so audacious and unexpected that he is now etched into the history books of the sport, with the Panenka name carrying such significance for this action from 12 yards out alone.

7 France - 1984

After not appearing in the final tournament in 1980, France hosted the next edition and came out on top on their own patch.

Michel Platini’s magic in front of goal made the difference as he scored a whopping nine goals. It may not live up to Just Fontaine’s 13-goal haul in the 1958 World Cup for Les Bleus, but it is still a major achievement.

France’s semi-final matchup with Portugal went to extra-time with Platini scoring a winner at the death, and he was also on the scoresheet as they won 2-0 in the final against Spain.

6 West Germany - 1972

The Germans feature here for a third and final time with their first-ever success, which came in 1972.

They got their revenge on England from the 1966 World Cup final, knocking the Three Lions out of the qualifying stages and advancing to the final tournament themselves as a result.

Gerd Muller was the only player to score more than one goal with four - two of those came in the 3-0 final win over the Soviet Union that took place in Brussels.

With superstars aplenty in this German side including Franz Beckenbauer, Muller and a young Uli Hoeness, it was something of a warning to the rest of the footballing world just how good the Germans were at football, as they proved two years later when they became world champions.

5 Spain - 2008

Vicente del Bosque is credited by many as being the man in charge of securing Spain’s historic treble, but their first victory in 2008 was orchestrated by Atletico Madrid legend Luis Aragonés.

Some of the most gifted and aesthetically pleasing players to ever play the game were in this team and remained in it for years to come.

Current Barcelona boss Xavi scored in the semi-final against Russia and then assisted Fernardo Torres’ goal in the final in Vienna as Spain won their first title since 1964 when they last got their hands on major silverware.

4 France - 2000

France didn’t have far to travel in 2000 with the tournament being held in Belgium and the Netherlands, and superstar Zinedine Zidane was also awarded the Player of the Tournament prize.

They endured a very tough run in the knockout stages but came out on top on every occasion.

In Bruges, they beat Spain 2-1, before saw off Portugal in Brussels by the same scoreline thanks to a golden goal from Zidane’s winner.

The final came around and it was the same situation - a 2-1 victory after a tense golden-goal period, where David Trezeguet scored the decider after coming into the game from the bench.

3 Netherlands - 1988

Our podium begins with the 1988 Netherlands team, and there may be an argument for this being the most star-studded era.

Names such as Ronald Koeman, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard roll off the tongue - and having maestro Rinus Michels at the helm takes it up another level.

Not only were they the best team, but they scored one of the best goals through a certain Marco van Basten.

His law-defying volley in the final as the Dutch beat the Soviet Union is still played over and over again to this day and rightly so. It came on the biggest stage possible and put the icing on the cake after Gullit opened the scoring in Munich, avenging the disappointments that the likes of Johan Cruyff experienced in the 1970s.

2 Greece - 2004

If the discussion was about raw ability, then Greece would be at the other end of this list, but for everything they achieved in 2004 against the odds, they deserve a seat at the big boys' table.

'Against the odds' is the key phrase, with no one expecting them to go deep into the tournament, let alone go all the way. Indeed, they had never won a match at a major tournament finals before, while their appearance at Euro 1980 was their only appearance to date at the time.

They started by beating hosts Portugal in the opening game before securing an admirable draw with a Spain side who failed to impress. Their defeat to Russia was their only loss during the finals, though their passage to the knockout phase was assured thanks to Spain's failure to beat Portugal, as they squeaked through on goals scored.

A date with reigning Euro champs and relatively recent World Cup winners France awaited them, and shocked the footballing world by knocking them out thanks to Angelos Charisteas' header.

A rare silver-goal winner in extra-time against the Czech Republic sealed their place in a first-ever international final, where they would meet the Portuguese once more.

Had they lost to Portugal in the final, a team that boasted names such as Luis Figo, Deco, Rui Costa and a young Cristiano Ronaldo, there would have been no shame in that. Instead, they dealt with them for a second time at the tournament, with Charisteas scoring the only goal of the final at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon to create history.

Charisteas, who played for the likes of Ajax and Werder Bremen, also led his country in goals, bagging three.

1 Spain - 2012

Spain’s European Championship glory in 2012 will be top of the list for many, both for what they achieved and how they did it.

In Poland and Ukraine, Del Bosque’s men completed an international treble and it was the culmination of their years of dominance coming to fruition in the form of a third trophy to add to Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

Andres Iniesta’s goal and celebration as they beat the Netherlands in the 2010 final is perhaps the most iconic moment along the way, but their final performance in 2012 showed the gulf in class they had created right at the top of the game.

Spain put on a clinic of their brilliance with David Silva, Jordi Alba, Fernando Torres and Juan Mata all finding the back of the net in a 4-0 pasting of Italy, who had impressed in the tournament by knocking out England and Germany, while avoiding defeat to La Roja in the group stages.

While the Spaniards required penalties during the semi-finals, they couldn't have done much better than conceding just one goal in the entire tournament and defeating France, Portugal and Italy's star-studded teams with relative ease thanks to their unbeatable tiki-taka philosophy. It could be argued that no one else comes close.