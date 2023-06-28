Football can be a cruel game sometimes, in many ways. But, perhaps no more so than when a player scores the goal of their career, only for it to be a consolation goal in a defeat to forget that everyone quickly fails to remember.

Instead, the focus is on the winning side and the goals that they score to seal victory, no matter the quality of the strikes. Players will rightly say that they prefer the three points, too, but sometimes there's nothing quite like striking to ball clean into the top right, leaving even two goalkeepers with no chance.

So, we're here to remind you of the forgotten and most underrated goals in football – as ranked by Football FanCast.

6 Davide Zappacosta vs Qarabag

Arguably one of the strangest goals scored by a Chelsea player, we'll give Davide Zappacosta a break and say that he meant to shoot and not cross for his superb goal against Qarabag as the Blues won 6-0 in the Champions League.

Driving down the right-hand side, the fullback carried the ball a great distance before catching the goalkeeper off guard by shooting from way out wide to score what remains an underrated goal.

5 Joe Willock vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Arsenal always produces fireworks, from thrashings to the tightest of encounters. And this was no different back in 2019 when the two sides battled out an incredible 5-5 draw in the Carabao Cup, before the Reds went through on penalties.

5-4 down in the dying minutes of the game, Divock Origi was of course the man who stepped up to equalise late on for Liverpool in the memorable moment of the game.

It's worth reminding everyone of Joe Willock's stunning strike, however, even as his side crashed out.

4 Robin van Persie vs Charlton

Robin van Persie loved a volley, didn't he? That left foot of his could find the corner of the net first time from just about anywhere, whether it be for Arsenal or dare we say Manchester United.

Many remember the Dutchman's strike against Aston Villa, and rightly so, but his goal against Charlton should not be forgotten, either.

3 Matt Phillips vs QPR

Team moves are always a nice watch, but sometimes goals don't get better than a pure strike from range. An unstoppable effort into the top corner just feels fitting in some games.

It's a shame that results can see some goals of this calibre forgotten, including Matt Phillips' goal in Queen Park Rangers' 3-1 loss against Crystal Palace back in 2015.

Three goals down, Phillips scored the goal of the game late with his futile, but glorious, consolation strike.

2 Aaron Ramsey vs Galatasaray

Aaron Ramsey scored some incredible goals during his time at Arsenal, and if it wasn't for injuries, we could be talking about one of the best Premier League midfielders.

The Welshman's goal against Galatasaray was particularly impressive, as he struck the ball first time to send the ball flying in pinpoint fashion into the top corner. It's about as accurate a strike you'll ever see.

1 Tomas Rosicky vs Sunderland

Even in the later days under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal played some of the best football that you're likely to see, culminating in some world-class goals.

In the same season that Jack Wilshire scored a stunning team goal against Norwich City - one of the best Premier League goals of all time - Tomas Rosicky netted a similarly impressive goal against Sunderland.

It feels fitting that the most underrated goal was scored by one of the most underrated players in Premier League history.