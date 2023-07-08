We've all been there, haven't we? You turn up on a Sunday morning, look down, and see the brightest, newest Nike boots worn by a player in far better shape than you, already delivering instructions. It's at that moment that you should request a substitution, because shortly afterwards you are left gasping for air, bamboozled by the movement of some feet far too quick to keep up with.

Defenders in Europe's top five leagues don't quite have it that easy, however. They can't just feign a tight calf and off they go. They have to face the prospect of the highest quality cameras witnessing their downfall in front of millions.

When they are left flying to the ground after a few sharp stepovers, it doesn't end at that very moment. No, it is clipped up, and instructed to follow them everywhere they go, before one day ending up on lists such as this.

With that said, after Twitter users revealed what they believe are the most embarrassing one-on-one moments in football history, we, at Football FanCast, have decided to rank them.

5 Jefferson Montero vs Calum Chambers

There are many moments that sum up the latter years of Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side, but it's hard to think of many more pertinent than this one as Jefferson Montero consistently ran riot up against a helpless Calum Chambers as the Gunners lost 2-1 against Swansea City.

The Swansea winger particularly embarrassed the Arsenal defender when his twists and turns resulted in Chambers losing his footing, signalling ruthless jeers from the Welsh club's on-watching fans.

4 Mohamed Salah vs Lisandro Martinez

For the first time in a while, it was Manchester United who were the confident side ahead of their game against Liverpool at Anfield, with the focus on just how well Lisandro Martinez had settled in.

Seven. Yes, seven, Liverpool goals later, however, and the Red Devils could only hang their heads in shame after Jurgen Klopp's side, even in the middle of a poor season, dismantled them once again.

The standout moment came when Mohamed Salah left Martinez literally facing the wrong way and then on the deck, before assisting Cody Gakpo's second goal of the game.

3 Eden Hazard vs Francis Coquelin

Scoring one of the best goals in Premier League history, Eden Hazard delivered one of the best one-on-one moments that we've seen, in the process, leaving Francis Coquelin spinning like a "fidget spinner", as one fan out it, at Stamford Bridge.

Mercilessly shaking the midfielder off, the Chelsea star went past the rest of the Arsenal defence, before finding the back of the net in vintage Hazard fashion. This was the Belgian at his absolute best.

2 Angel di Maria vs Carlos Puyol

Some say that this is the moment that Carlos Puyol decided it was time to hang up his boots. Angel di Maria simply made his body move in a way that an ageing defender simply should not stretch.

Leaving the legendary centre-back bewildered, Di Maria finished the move off by laying the ball off to a waiting Cristiano Ronaldo to slam home, as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1.

It's all the more impressive when you remember just how good Puyol was.

1 Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng

With apologies to Jerome Boateng, this one was always going to be top. You have to feel for the former Bayern Munich defender, in a way. No matter how iconic his career has been, this is the moment he'll be remembered for.

Lionel Messi, as he does better than anyone, slipped past Boateng, who lost his footing, before being forced to watch on as the Argentine chipped an on-rushing Manuel Neuer. You'll simply struggle to find better goals, and a more embarrassing one-on-one.