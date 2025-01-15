Although West Bromwich Albion now find themselves mid-way through January, there is still no permanent Carlos Corberan successor occupying the Hawthorns dug-out.

The Baggies did think they'd finally found their desired man in ex-Young Boys manager Raphael Wicky, only for that move to go awry at the last second owing to complications involving the 47-year-old's coaching set-up.

The Championship promotion hopefuls won't want to be too downbeat for too long regarding this disappointing development, however, with other names now being eyed up for the vacancy.

West Brom's manager search

West Brom will have had to go back to the drawing board in regards to searching for Corberan's replacement with plenty of rumours now bubbling back up to the surface.

Former Baggies boss Tony Mowbray has been linked with a sensational return to the Hawthorns in recent times, but that looks unlikely to take place owing to the 61-year-old's recent health issues.

A more left-field shout has also popped up in the form of ex-Manchester United coach Rene Hake, with Fabrizio Romano even opening up in early January via his X account that West Brom had been in talks with Erik ten Hag's former second in command.

But, away from the rumour mill churning out these names as potential Corberan successors, there seems to be a new frontrunner for the second-tier job opening away from those named who have been recently dismissed by a Premier League side.

West Brom looking at "fantastic" Wicky alternative

Although Sean Dyche has seen his reputation take a battering in the English game at Everton - with a measly 26 victories picked up from 83 games at Goodison Park - he could still come and make an impact in the league below, with club insider DOOD reporting that alleged contact has been made with the Englishman's agents.

After all, Dyche has tallied up 171 games as a manager in the second tier previously and tasted immense success here with former employers Burnley.

Dyche's Championship achievements as a manager Stat Dyche Games managed 171 Games won 79 Win percentage 46.2% Promotions 2x Manager of the month 3x Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, it's clear that the ex-Clarets boss has been a success at the notoriously tricky level before, with an impressive 79 wins collected from those 171 games, which resulted in two promotions also being achieved whilst situated at Turf Moor.

Whilst Wicky does boast his own momentous achievements on his managerial CV - with a Swiss top-flight success with Young Boys a glittering moment on his resume - he would've entered the English game as a relative unknown, contrasted next to Dyche who knows the demands of the second tier inside out.

Moreover, the 53-year-old feels like an appropriate fit for West Brom even more when you consider he was reportedly eyeing up Tom Fellows when still in the Toffees dug-out, with the pair finally linking up together if Dyche is the Baggies' chosen man.

At Everton this season before his axing, Dyche did utilise wingers effectively, with Iliman N'Diaye - who once lit up the Championship with Sheffield United - sticking out as a tricky customer, alongside Dwight McNeil who has amassed three goals and three assists in league action down the wings when fully fit.

It's no real shock that he's an avid fan of Fellows, therefore, who has been putting chances on a plate for West Brom attackers all season long bombing down the right, with a mightily impressive 12 goal contributions next to his name in the Championship.

Dyche could also jump at the opportunity to come into the Hawthorns when you consider he would also love the look of Josh Maja, away from the wasteful attackers he had at Everton, with the former Sunderland man a deadly marksman partnered next to Fellows, seen in his blistering 12 league goals.

Whilst his time on Merseyside will have left a few scars, the "fantastic" 53-year-old, as he was labelled by Brentford boss Thomas Frank in November, has proven himself down a league before and he will want to repair his reputation as soon as possible if gifted the opportunity.