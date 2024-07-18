Newcastle United could now kickstart their summer business after reportedly being offered the chance to finally sign a long-term target and an upgrade on Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle transfer news

It's been a slow summer at St James' Park, with Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos the only new names through the door and Elliot Anderson, alongside Yankuba Minteh, the only standout names to head for the exit door as Newcastle attempted to comply with PSR rules.

Now, with just one month left until the beginning of the new Premier League campaign, the Magpies need to ensure that the next few weeks are busier than ever if they want to improve on last season's seventh place finish. Just who arrives in that regard remains to be seen, however. It could be argued that Newcastle could do with another centre-back following Sven Botman's ACL injury as well as an upgrade on Almiron, who struggled last season.

The 30-year-old's Newcastle future has once again been questioned this summer and given his form last season, the Magpies could do with an alternative option with or without his exit, which may finally see a long-term target arrive.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Raphinha from Barcelona after the winger told his agents that he wants a Premier League return in the next month.

Newcastle, of course, have been linked with a move for the Brazilian in the past, before ultimately failing to secure his signature. This summer could finally be different, however, if they match Barcelona's reported £50m price tag, with his agents reaching out to the Magpies, Arsenal and Chelsea, as they believe English clubs are the most likely to shell out his fee and wages.

Following the sensational rise of Lamine Yamal and the potential arrival of his fellow Spaniard Nico Williams this summer, Raphinha has reportedly become resigned to leaving the Nou Camp in search of guaranteed game time this summer, allowing Newcastle to strike.

"Extraordinary" Raphinha is better than Almiron

If Newcastle want to become a Champions League club on a more permanent basis, then swapping an inconsistent winger in Almiron for a player who knows all about playing on the biggest stage in Raphinha is a move they should complete this summer. As Yamal and potentially Williams leave the Brazilian with little choice but to move on, the Magpies should aim to take advantage and land a deal.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Raphinha Miguel Almiron Goals 6 3 Assists 9 1 Key Passes 41 24 Successful Take-ons 46 52

Whilst Almiron's take-on success is better than the Brazilian's, what he did following those take-ons last season often wasted his initial good work. By contrast, Raphinha was far more dangerous on the ball, having a hand in 15 goals where Almiron only managed four goal involvements in the entire Premier League campaign.

The winger earned the praise of former manager Xavi throughout his time at Barcelona, with the legendary midfielder saying via Fabrizio Romano: "I’m the one who has trusted him the most. He’s the player with the most assists of the team. He scores, in the 1v1 he’s daring more… he’s extraordinary. When there was criticism, I had no doubt that Raphinha was going to succeed here."