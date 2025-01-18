With just over two weeks to go in the transfer market, Ruben Amorim is yet to make any new additions to his Manchester United squad to try and make his own mark after taking over in November.

There’s no question that new signings are needed if the side are to move in the right direction under the 39-year-old, especially considering their lowly Premier League standing of 12th after the first 21 outings.

Supporters have grown frustrated in recent months, understandably so given the previous success in the North West, especially considering the rise of the likes of Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth, who are battling it out for a European spot this season.

Many of the frustrations have been a result of the poor recruitment, with many of the players brought into the club failing to make the desired impact - numerous of which haven’t been worth the fees forked out for their services.

However, if the club are to invest in the near future, outgoings need to be made, with countless members of the first-team already being touted with departures from the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd’s potential attacking outgoings in January

Numerous players have been touted with a move away from Old Trafford, including £86m man Antony, who has been of interest from the likes of Real Betis and Olympiacos over the last few days.

The Brazilian isn’t the only one close to the exit door, with fellow attacker Alejandro Garnacho also attracting interest from Italian side Napoli, who look set to lose their own star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG.

The Argentine could well leave after previously dropping out of Amorim’s side completely, but the Red Devils would demand a fee in the region of £60m to offload the youngster this month.

Garnacho could be followed out of the door by Marcus Rashford, with the Englishman almost certain to depart his boyhood club after a fallout with the new manager which has seen him excluded from the 39-year-old’s plans.

Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and West Ham have all been mooted as potential destinations for the 27-year-old, whether that be on a temporary or permanent basis.

Should they lose all three of the aforementioned attackers, the side would be massively lacking in options within the final third, making it crucial that the hierarchy target replacements accordingly before the end of the window.

The player who would be an upgrade on Rashford

Out of the three players linked with a move from Old Trafford, a deal for Rashford would undoubtedly be a sad one for the supporters, especially after his long-standing affiliation with the football club.

The Englishman has made over 400 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring more than 130 goals, producing countless moments of magic during his time in the first team.

However, no player is bigger than the club, with trust needing to be put in the new manager to make his own impact on the squad to try and lead them back to their glory days.

A deal for the academy graduate could make room for Lille star Jonathan David to make a switch to Old Trafford as a result, handing Amorim with the added attacking reinforcements he’s desired recently.

The Canadian has been linked with a move to join the Red Devils this month, along with the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, but could be an absolute bargain given his current contract situation.

David is out of contract in the summer, either opening the door to a pre-contract agreement to join in the summer, or moving for a minimal fee in this window.

Any move would hand Amorim an upgrade on Rashford, softening the blow of his potential departure away from the North West over the coming weeks.

How Jonathan David compares to Marcus Rashford in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) David Rashford Games played 17 15 Goals & assists 12 5 Shots on target 1 0.8 Pass accuracy 82% 74% Take-on success 52% 23% Aerials won 0.6 0.4 Fouls won 1.3 0.6 Stats via FBref

The Lille ace, who’s been dubbed a “superstar” by international teammate Jonathan Osario, has massively outscored the Englishman and also posted a higher shot-on-target rate, proving Amorim a clinical option in forward areas.

He’s also managed to complete more of his attempted take-ons, whilst achieving a higher pass completion rate, potentially being the perfect all-round option for United in attacking areas - ending their current dilemma over who should be the regular starter at the top end of the pitch.

All things considered, it would be a superb addition should the club land David before the end of the transfer window, possessing a lot of qualities that could massively improve the club’s fortunes in the years ahead.

However, given the competition for his signature, they would have to act quickly to land a talent who would be the perfect replacement for Rashford - and Garnacho - should the pair complete their own transfer.