Manchester United have undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing sides in the Premier League throughout 2024/25, currently occupying 13th place after the first 20 matches of the campaign.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled at both ends of the pitch, conceding 28 times in the process, often struggling to deal with set pieces - as seen against Arsenal, with the hosts scoring both their efforts from corners.

As for the forward line, they’ve only managed to register 23 goals, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only scoring five league goals between them to date.

The latter was replaced after just half an hour in the defeat against Newcastle at Old Trafford at the end of December - highlighting the lack of impact he’s made since his big-money summer transfer.

The Dutchman may be set for an early exit from Manchester in the coming weeks, but one other player looks ever closer to ending his long-term affiliation with his boyhood side.

Marcus Rashford’s Man Utd future

Striker Marcus Rashford first appeared as though he would be a crucial player under the new management team, starting both of the first two Premier League matches of the 39-year-old’s reign.

The 27-year-old scored three times in those two outings against Ipswich Town and Everton but has since struggled for first-team minutes, leading to speculation about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

His representatives have held face-to-face conversations with Serie A outfit AC Milan over a potential move to the San Siro, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also monitoring his current situation.

West Ham United have also reportedly emerged as contenders to land the academy graduate after boss Graham Potter was appointed on Thursday following the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui.

It remains unclear at this stage whether any temporary move would include a potential buy option, which could bring his 20-year spell as a United player to a disappointing end.

However, if he were to depart this month, many replacements have already been touted, including one who could prove to be a huge upgrade on the Englishman.

The target who could be a huge upgrade on Rashford for Man United

Despite being just over a week into the transfer window, rumours have already circulated with multiple players already said to be of interest to new boss Amorim.

One name that was thrown into the hat earlier this week was PSG forward Kang-in Lee, who could depart the Ligue 1 side in a quest to gain more first-team minutes.

One Spanish outlet claimed he could be allowed to depart for €40m (£33m) this window, with Kang-in Lee potentially wanting a move and start a new challenge.

The 23-year-old South Korean international moved to the French giants in July 2023 from Spanish side Mallorca but has often been limited to substitute appearances following his move.

He’s started just nine Ligue 1 outings to date in 2024/25, but has still registered six goals and two assists - leading to FBref ranking the attacker as a similar player to Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior, who came second in the Ballon d’Or behind Rodri for 2024,

The pair do possess very similar traits with their excellent ball-carrying ability, plus their capability to beat an opponent and cut inside onto their stronger foot, albeit with Kang-in Lee doing so from the opposite flank.

If the former Valencia youngster could replicate such qualities in Manchester, he would be one hell of a coup, undoubtedly providing a massive upgrade on Rashford and allowing the South Korean to become Amorim’s own version of the Brazilian sensation.

When comparing their respective figures from the ongoing season in FBref, the PSG star has massively outperformed the homegrown talent - with the fee touted for his services an absolute bargain.

How Kang-in Lee compares to Rashford in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Kang-in Lee Rashford Games played 16 15 Goals & assists 8 5 Progressive carries 3.4 1.8 Progressive passes 7.7 1.9 Shots on target 1.1 0.8 Pass accuracy 87% 74% Shot-creating actions 5.9 2.7 Take-on success 54% 23% Stats via FBref

The South Korean, who’s previously been dubbed a “future legend” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has produced more combined goals and assists, but has also completed over four times more progressive passes per 90 - showcasing his creative skill set, something United have lacked of late.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He’s also managed more shot-creating actions, putting more efforts on target and completing more take-ons - dominating Rashford in all areas for an attacking player in Amorim’s current 3-4-2-1 system.

Seeing a homegrown talent depart in such a way is undoubtedly frustrating for the fanbase, especially considering the special moments he’s provided them on many dark days on the pitch.

However, Kang-in Lee would prove to be a superb replacement should the Englishman leave in January, slotting perfectly into one of the attacking roles behind the striker - potentially holding the key to ending the Red Devils’ current poor form in attacking areas.