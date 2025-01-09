The January transfer window is a huge period for Ruben Amorim in his spell as Manchester United manager, presenting him with the first opportunity to make his own impact on the first-team squad.

Following his appointment in late November, the 39-year-old has been forced to work with signings made by the previous management team, evidently unable to extract what he would like out of the current crop of players.

Since his arrival, he’s only won two Premier League outings, contributing to their lowly standing of 13th, with some players just not cut out for the demands of his 3-4-2-1 system.

As a result, outgoings are to be expected, moving players on who simply aren’t at the level required for a side that desperately needs to transform their recent fortunes to resurrect the flailing campaign.

However, the departures could open the door for fresh blood to arrive at Old Trafford, including one top-level talent who’s already been linked with a move to the North West this month.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Man United have made contact with Italian side Napoli over a potential move to sign Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the end of the window.

The 23-year-old also has strong interest from Ligue 1 side PSG, with both sides battling it out to secure the services of the winger, who’s registered five goals in 17 outings during 2024/25.

Kvaratskhelia, who’s valued at £83m according to reports at the back end of 2024, could move to the Red Devils in a cash-plus player deal, which may allow Marcus Rashford to complete a move in the opposite direction as a result.

The Englishman has been strongly linked with a move away from his boyhood club, even holding talks with AC Milan, but the emergence of the rumour about the Napoli ace could sweeten any potential deal for the attacker.

Given the interest from the mega-rich PSG, any deal may be an expensive one, but Amorim would be landing a serious talent who is up there with some of the very best in Europe.

Why Mbappe-like Kvaratskhelia would be a good signing

Kylian Mbappé has been a leading star in Europe over the last few years, often being a menace to countless backlines during his time at PSG and now Real Madrid.

The France international has scored 14 times in 26 appearances for the Spanish giants since his summer transfer - a deal that was by far the biggest of the window despite moving on a free transfer.

His pace and eye for a goal have been evident since he broke onto the scene with Monaco back in 2017, producing a catalogue of superb strikes - highlighting his star quality within the final third.

However, the Napoli ace possesses very similar traits to Mbappé, with his blistering pace and ability to cut inside onto his stronger right foot off the left-hand side.

As a result of such performances, Kvaratskhelia was ranked as a similar player to the Real Madrid star during Euro 2024 by stats platform FBref, with United now potentially getting themselves a 23-year-old prospect with a huge skill set along with bags of potential to improve further.

The Georgian would also provide an upgrade on current United man Rashford, massively outperforming the attacker during the ongoing 2024/25 campaign.

The 23-year-old Napoli forward has registered more combined goals and assists to date, whilst also managing more shots on target per 90 with more shot-creating actions - highlighting his ability within the final third.

How Kvaratskhelia compares to Rashford in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Kvaratskhelia Rashford Games played 17 15 Goals & assists 8 5 Progressive carries 5.7 1.8 Progressive passes 4.4 1.9 Shots on target 1.2 0.8 Pass accuracy 76% 74% Shot-creating actions 4.4 2.7 Successful take-ons 1.5 0.8 Aerials won 44% 42% Carries into the final third 3.8 1.7 Stats via FBref

Kvaratskhelia loves to run with the ball at his feet, demonstrated in his tallies of 5.7 progressive carries and 1.5 successful take-ons per 90 - achieving a staggering tally of 3.8 carries into the final third.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

His link-up play is also to be admired, completing more of his attempted passes, whilst playing more of his efforts into attacking areas, handing the current crop of United attackers increased opportunities in the final third.

It’s unclear how much the Italian side will demand for their star man, but his quality is evident, potentially becoming a fan-favourite for years to come should he move to Old Trafford.

He’s undoubtedly a better talent than Rashford, massively outshining the academy star to date, with the Englishman moving in the opposite direction, potentially a huge improvement in the Red Devils’ chances of landing Kvaratskhelia.