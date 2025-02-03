Deadline Day is always a frantic day for transfers, with every club up and down the country aiming to complete last-minute deals to try and set them in good stead for the remainder of the campaign.

It’s likely that Manchester United will be no different with Ruben Amorim having one last opportunity to make his own impact on the first-team squad to try and make a success of his stint in charge at the club.

Patrick Dorgu appears to be the 40-year-old’s first major signing at Old Trafford, after completing the formalities of his move over the weekend.

The deal for the Dane massively improves the manager’s options at left-back, a position that has undoubtedly been a huge issue for the new boss over the first couple of months at the helm.

However, the youngster could be joined at the Theatre of Dreams by one talent who’s emerged on the club’s radar ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Man United plotting deadline day move for PL star

Ahead of the deadline, United have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel. However, he's not the only player touted with a late switch. According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Man United are in talks over a deadline day move to sign Aston Villa star Leon Bailey in a bid to improve Amorim’s options within the final third.

The Jamaica international has featured 20 times in the Premier League to date, only registering one goal and two assists, often relying on minutes off the substitutes bench.

The journalist claims that the hierarchy have held talks over a deal to land the 27-year-old, but that other options remain on the table ahead of tonight's deadline.

Bailey, who cost Villa £25m back in 2021, has made 137 appearances during his time in the West Midlands, but their recent transfer activity could spell the end of his time at the club.

Any move for the attacker would allow the Red Devils to land a player who would prove to be an upgrade on a talent who looks set to move in the opposite direction as part of a separate transfer.

Why Bailey would be a great Rashford replacement for Man United

United academy graduate Marcus Rashford looks set to finally get the move which he’s been touted with all month after agreeing terms with Villa over a loan move until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Englishman has been regularly linked with a move away from his boyhood club over the last few weeks, after boss Amorim constantly left him out of his first-team squad due to his attitude in training.

However, the 27-year-old looks set to gain the valuable game time needed to showcase his talents, looking to aid Unai Emery’s side in their quest for another year of Champions League football.

It’s been confirmed that the Villans will pay 70% of his wages during his time in the Midlands, whilst also having a £40m option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

However, with Rashford moving and Bailey potentially moving in the other direction, United would potentially be getting themselves an upgrade on the academy graduate.

How Bailey compares to Rashford in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Bailey Rashford Games played 20 15 Goals & assists 3 5 Progressive carries 4.4 1.8 Progressive passes 2.8 1.9 Shots taken 2.1 1.5 Take-ons completed 1.7 0.8 Take-on success rate 37% 23% Stats via FBref

The Jamaican, who’s previously been dubbed “incredible” by journalist Bence Bocsak, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but he is more effective in other areas of the pitch, notably registering more progressive carries and passes per 90 - highlighting the threat he possesses in the final third.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He’s also managed to complete more successful take-ons, subsequently registering a higher success rate, showcasing his ability to take the ball past the opposition, handing his teammates increased opportunities.

Whilst it’s unclear whether any deal for the attacker would be a loan or permanent deal, it’s one that could provide Amorim with the added threat and quality he’s been desiring in recent months.

Villa’s recent activity in the market undoubtedly leaves Bailey with an opportunity to leave, potentially being the perfect attacking player to come in and replace Rashford after his own move away from Old Trafford this month.