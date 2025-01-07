Ruben Amorim’s first six weeks in charge of Manchester United certainly haven’t been as easy as he would have anticipated, but it appears as though his ideas are finally coming to fruition.

The 39-year-old may have only won two Premier League matches to date, but managed to produce a much-improved display against league leaders Liverpool on Sunday to stop a run of four straight defeats.

Goals from Lisandro Martínez and Amad Diallo secured an unexpected point given the Reds’ imperious home form, with the 3-4-2-1 system starting to look effective in all areas of the pitch.

Despite the results, the January transfer window presents the first opportunity for the new boss to bolster his ranks, with various areas in need of drastic investment to take the club back to its glory days.

One area in particular could be heavily improved, with various names already mentioned over a move to Old Trafford, including one who’s set England’s top flight alight in recent months.

Man Utd to make £42m offer for PL star

According to one Spanish outlet, Man Utd are willing to make a €50m (£42m) bid to land Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo before the end of the January window.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for Thomas Frank’s side in 2024/25, scoring 13 times in 20 appearances, with only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah scoring more to date.

However, the Bees would be reluctant to part ways with the star man this window, but the report claims that the United hierarchy see the Cameroonian as the solution to their attacking issues.

He can operate in a variety of attacking roles, whether that be central, as a ten or off either flank - which could make him the perfect fit for Amorim’s current philosophy.

He certainly would provide an upgrade on one player currently plying his trade at Old Trafford, potentially ending his long-standing affiliation with the club in the process.

Why Mbeumo would be an upgrade on Rashford

Academy graduate Marcus Rashford looked as though he would be a crucial player during Amorim’s tenure at the helm after netting three times in his opening two matches under the new boss.

However, it looks as though his time with his boyhood club could be coming to an end in the near future after his recent exclusions from the first-team squad.

The Englishman hasn’t made an appearance for the Red Devils since the Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen back in the first week of December, failing to feature in any of the last six outings in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Juventus are just three sides interested in signing the 27-year-old this window, opening the door for a potential move for Mbeumo.

The Brentford ace has massively outperformed Rashford in numerous key areas during 2024/25, highlighting what a superb addition he would be - even if he may cost a pretty penny in the process.

Mbeumo, who’s been dubbed “one of the best players in the Premier League” by pundit Dan Bardell, has outscored the current United forward, whilst also averaging more progressive carries and passes - highlighting his ability in the final third.

How Mbeumo compares to Rashford in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Mbeumo Rashford Games played 20 15 Goals scored 13 4 Progressive carries 3.2 1.8 Progressive passes 4.1 1.9 Shot-creating actions 3.8 2.7 Take-ons completed 45% 23% Aerials won 1 0.5 Stats via FBref

On top of that, the Brentford star has completed more take-ons in 2024/25, whilst winning more aerials, further showcasing his talent to feature in a variety of different roles should Amorim complete a deal for his signature.

There’s no debating that signings are desperately needed at Old Trafford if the Red Devils are to salvage anything from the current campaign, but it’s crucial that any additions are smart and not just for the sake of it.

The Cameroonian is a player who could thrive should he move to the North West, having all the tools to be a success under the guidance of the former Sporting CP manager.

£42m is a phenomenal price for a player of his calibre, subsequently handing the side the new dimension of attacker they’ve desperately been craving for in recent months.