Manchester United’s first half of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign has certainly been one to forget with the club languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Ruben Amorim has been brought in to try and sort out the mess produced by former boss Erik ten Hag, but as of yet has failed to provide an upgrade on the Dutchman.

He’s only claimed seven points out of a possible 24 in the league, losing each of the last two matches without scoring a single goal.

Such a run has seen United only notch 21 goals in 19 matches, with only four sides in England’s top flight scoring fewer at this stage of the season, highlighting where some of the key issues lie.

However, despite the poor run of form, Amorim hasn’t relied upon Marcus Rashford, leaving him out of the squad for multiple outings before handing him a return to the matchday squad against Newcastle.

Marcus Rashford’s situation under Amorim at United

After scoring three times in the first two games of the 39-year-old’s tenure at Old Trafford, Rashford looked like a player reborn and one that would have a huge part to play in any success under the new management.

However, fast-forward just a month, the 27-year-old has been left out of four of the last five games, before returning to the substitutes' bench during Monday’s defeat to the Magpies.

Rumours have been swirling over a bust-up with the new manager, but Amorim has maintained his stance that his decision to leave the Englishman out has always been tactical, opting to utilise the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee instead.

Despite his five-game absence, the academy graduate remains the club’s top scorer in the league to date - making the manager’s decision all the more baffling should it be a tactical choice to leave him out consistently.

A January move looks a certainty for Rashford given recent events, a real shame given what he’s achieved with his boyhood club, but it appears that they may be able to sign an upgrade with any funds generated from his potential departure.

Man Utd could land Rashford & Zirkzee upgrade

In recent weeks the Red Devils have been linked with a move to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who’s currently out on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray from Napoli.

The 26-year-old has been on fire during the opening months of the season, scoring 12 times in just 15 matches, with three of which coming in the Europa League.

Despite his temporary spell in the Süper Lig, he could be allowed to move once again in January due to a €75m (£62m) clause in his contract, with Old Trafford just one of the potential destinations for the attacker.

As a result of his stellar form, Osimhen has been labelled as a similar player via stats-led website FBref to Manchester City star Erling Haaland - a real compliment given the Norwegian’s goal tally of 49 goals scored during the calendar year of 2024.

When delving into his stats this season, the comparison is understandable, producing numerous similar stats to the City talisman, offering an upgrade on Rashford and Zirkzee should he complete a move away.

Zirkzee's own future at Old Trafford is up in the air now too having been substituted by Amorim in just the 33rd minute against the Magpies on Monday with his run of just four goals in 27 outings simply not good enough for the Red Devils.

Osimhen vs Haaland & Rashford in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Osimhen Haaland Rashford Games played 11 19 15 Goals & assists 12 15 5 Goals per 90 1.07 0.74 0.37 Minutes per goal 83 122 195 Shots taken 6.1 4.1 1.5 Shots on target 2.5 2.1 0.8 Stats via FBref

Osimhen, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by analyst Raj Chohan, may have scored fewer goals than Haaland to date but has notched a significantly better goals per 90 average than the 24-year-old.

The Galatasaray loanee has also achieved a better minutes per-goal ratio, whilst averaging a higher tally of shots on target per 90, highlighting his skill set and the danger he poses within the final third.

Both powerhouse strikers with a venomous shot in their armoury, the £62m clause in his current deal may seem like another huge investment for the club given their recent failures in the transfer market, but it's evident the quality he possesses, undoubtedly handing Amorim with added firepower.

As for Rashford, the club desperately need to cash in on him in January whilst his stock is at its highest, with the Napoli talent the perfect player to fill any void left at the top end of the pitch.