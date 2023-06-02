Arsenal, like everyone else in world football, would love a player akin to Erling Haaland. Fortunately enough, they might just have the opportunity to secure that man this summer, as fresh transfer information has come to light.

What's the latest on Rasmus Hojlund to Arsenal?

That's according to 90min, who actually report on Manchester United's interest in Atalana's young striker Rasmus Hojlund.

However, later on it is stated that a host of top European clubs have been alerted to the availability of the forward, following his frustration at missing out on Champions League football. Among those mentioned are the Gunners, alongside Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, all of whom have already begun talks with the player's representatives and agent.

The Italian outfit will command a huge fee to pry the 20-year-old from Bergamo, with €65m (£56m) thought to be the asking price that sporting director Edu Gaspar would have to stump up.

How good is Rasmus Hojlund?

With their Scandinavian heritage and hulking blond physique naturally drawing comparisons, both Haaland and Hojlund have enjoyed fine personal seasons, although one has been far more impressive than the other.

Few could compete with the freakish goalscoring nature of Manchester City's main man, with his 52 goals in all competitions having shattered numerous records. Standing at 6 foot 4 yet blessed with lightning-quick speed, he truly is a petrifying threat to all defences.

However, the Denmark international has also proven himself a danger to his opposition, with writer Sacha Pisani even claiming that he is "scary quick" despite also boasting a 6 foot 3 frame. Meanwhile, scout Jacek Kulig also suggested he was "an absolute monster in the making" given his stature for someone so young.

At two years Haaland's junior, his record of 15 goals in all competitions, married with seven assists, showcases his own penchant for finishing that would be a welcome addition to Mikel Arteta's roster. This is without mentioning the fact that he has five goals already for his national team, despite only featuring four times.

Pep Guardiola, for all his revolutionary tactical advancements over the years, arguably made his greatest and simplest one when he reverted back to a classic no.9 for this term as it has proved to be the missing piece that could well culminate in an infamous treble.

As someone who has borrowed heavily from his former master's style of play, the Gunners' boss could once again seek to replicate this feat by acquiring his own massive striker to bully centre-backs into submission.

To surround him with the quality of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, this could prove to be a profitable venture for all involved, with Hojlund's numbers sure to skyrocket when supplied by these world-class stars in north London.

The Danish prodigy could well be Arsenal's answer to the talismanic Haaland.