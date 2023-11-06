Manchester United responded to two dire 3-0 defeats in a row by winning away at Fulham last time out in the Premier League, Scott McTominay - who now has three goals from central midfield in the division to date - scoring again to drag the Red Devils over the line to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

It was a much-needed win to relieve some of the immediate pressure on Erik ten Hag's shoulders as manager, who could well still be on borrowed time in the hot seat at Old Trafford despite this victory in west London.

Whilst McTominay has stepped up to the mark recently, Man United dud Antony continues to show no signs of improving with the 23-year-old still yet to register a single goal contribution to help his faltering side this campaign.

Thankfully for the Red Devils, they could have an exciting winger developing in their youth set-up that fits the bill of what Antony was meant to provide - young Shea Lacey turning defenders inside out regularly at U18 level.

He could well be the perfect long-term replacement for Antony with the Brazilian winger sliding further down the pecking order, Ten Hag unafraid to give youth an opportunity to impress off the bench and so he could well accommodate Lacey into his plans.

Antony's numbers this season

The excessive £82m transfer fee that saw Man United land Antony last year has worked against the Red Devils and the former Ajax man since the move was confirmed, the 23-year-old having to perform out of his skin arguably to justify such an inflated price tag.

Antony's season in numbers League Games Played 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.76 Shots per game 2 Big Chances Created 2 Pass Accuracy 78% Cross Accuracy 11% Dribble Success 41% Duels Won per game 3.8 Stats via Sofascore.

It's increased the disappointment surrounding his performances to date, the transfer at this point feeling like a gigantic waste of time with the Brazilian rarely showing even flickers of his best.

Man United's number 21 has only amassed eight goals and three assists from 55 appearances, an unsatisfactory return after the world was expected of him when leaving the Eredivisie behind.

Antony couldn't even seize a rare first-team start with any impetus against Fulham, delivering another sub-par performance before being substituted off in the 63rd minute - the once tricky Ajax winger ineffective throughout, successful in only one of his four dribbled attempts in the lunchtime kick-off per Sofascore.

The Red Devils will hope that Lacey coming through the Academy can be the explosive talent they desire, the current England U17 international tipped for long-term success after promising beginnings in Manchester.

Shea Lacey's numbers this season

Labelled as a "wizard" for his on-the-ball ability by Daily Mail football journalist Chris Wheeler, Lacey is standing out in his age bracket with his tremendous displays down the channels.

He has two goals and three assists from five games in U18 Premier League, helping himself to two goals and an assist in just one contest versus a youthful Newcastle United side.

Wearing the number seven shirt in this one - an iconic number in the senior side at Old Trafford with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and David Beckham all wearing the fabled seven jersey - his movement on the ball and awareness to shrug opponents off with skill wasn't too dissimilar from these Red Devils greats at their prime, confidence oozing out of the youngster.

The 16-year-old was a constant thorn in the side for the Magpies, twisting and turning opponents effortlessly with the end product to match. Such qualities, including the ability to pop up with a regular goal and create chances is something Antony has struggled with. It's also perhaps a reason for Rasmus Hojlund's tricky start at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian is yet to score in the Premier League, although does boast three Champions League strikes. However, he would surely love a player with the unpredictable yet quality nature of Lacey in the years to come. Both are raw, young and possess enormous potential.

That said, for now, Man United will be keen for Lacey to continue at his current rate with the U18s, with Ten Hag surely tempted further down the line to test him in some first-team games when the time is right.