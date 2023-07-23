Manchester United have been craving the addition of a striker for so long now, and it finally seems like they are starting to close in on their man...

How much have Manchester United spent on transfers this season?

That's according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who took to his website to offer a fresh update on their pursuit of Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund.

He would suggest that the Red Devils remain in contact over the Danish international, who has become an increasingly important target for Erik ten Hag to bring in. Especially considering the emergence of Paris Saint-Germain as a rival for his signature.

An offer of around €60m (£52m) plus bonuses is expected in the coming week, although it was noted back in June that the Italian outfit would not sell for any less than €100m (£87m).

Such an outlay would bring their summer spending up significantly, which has already been buoyed by the additions of Andre Onana (£47.2m) and Mason Mount (£55m). It seems poised to be yet another expensive window for the Manchester club, who are still seeking a return to their former glory days.

How good is Rasmus Hojlund?

Whilst the signing of a striker like Hojlund would almost guarantee goals, which would improve any team, it is the supplementary benefits that his arrival would bring that would surely transform Ten Hag's side.

After all, his outfit have been continuing to provide for lacklustre front-men akin to Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial, even at times operating without a number nine at all.

The emergence of someone as clinical as the 20-year-old would be paramount, as he notched 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions last season. Such a figure equalled the tallies of the two aforementioned forwards, Antony and Jadon Sancho all combined in the Premier League most recently.

Bruno Fernandes is someone who would certainly benefit from a marksman with a bit of quality, who has both the physical presence to forge space, but also the pace to latch onto his seeking long balls.

The latter asset is emphasised by writer Sacha Pisani, who claimed: "Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund is scary quick."

Last campaign the Portuguese maestro averaged 3.3 key passes per game in the Premier League, forging a ridiculous 32 big chances despite only earning eight assists, via Sofascore.

To compare these figures with Kevin De Bruyne, who has enjoyed the striking talents of Erling Haaland, the Belgian instead created 31 big chances of his own, but instead ended up with 16 assists in the league, via Sofascore.

Back during his first few campaigns at Old Trafford, following his move from Sporting CP, a huge debate raged on regarding who was the better creator out of these two attacking midfielders. After all, during the 2020/21 campaign, the 28-year-old posted 45 goal contributions across all competitions, which dwarfed the 28 of his Etihad alternative that year.

The recent success of Manchester City has seen that argument silenced in favour of the latter, but should Fernandes have his own top forward to feed off, his numbers could return to the level required to rival the 32-year-old maestro once again.

Hojlund may not quite be as clinical as Haaland, with his 17% goal conversion (in Serie A) a far cry from the 29% (in the Premier League) he will seek to emulate, but the potential the young forward boasts is huge.

If he could hit the ground running at Old Trafford, not only could his goals spearhead an unlikely title charge, but once again fans could be treated to the very best of Fernandes.