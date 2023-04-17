Leeds United face a tough test tonight in the Premier League, but will be well aware if they can find a way to quell Mohamed Salah then their chances of beating Liverpool will multiply tenfold.

The Reds have suffered a poor season by their standards, but still remain firmly in the fight for European places; a position they would likely be nowhere near without the goals of their Egyptian marksman.

Despite what many would claim to have been a tough year for the 30-year-old, he has still recorded 13 goals and seven assists in the league. It is understandably hard to maintain such unprecedented numbers from years gone by, especially when the team around is underperforming.

With 44 points to their name after 29 games, this stage of last season saw them just a point behind the leaders Manchester City, on a mouth-watering 69 points. That same year saw the former Chelsea winger score 23 and assist 14.

Having once been lauded as a "huge threat" for his partnership with Sadio Mane by journalist David Maddock, he now remains the sole source of consistent attacking impetus for his side. Javi Gracia will have to enact a cunning plan to silence him, which will likely see Luke Ayling play no part. As such, Rasmus Kristensen should earn a recall.

Will Rasmus Kristensen play vs Liverpool?

Although the Denmark international has endured a trying first campaign at Elland Road, he still represents far greater physical assets than the ageing Luke Ayling.

Last time out, the 31-year-old was terrorised by the speed and trickery of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and Ebere Eze, resulting in their 5-1 loss where he was handed an abysmal 5.3 Sofascore rating.

Against Salah, the same is sure to happen if Gracia persists with his captain.

Instead, the leadership qualities of a younger, more defensively sound option could be prioritised. After all, Kristensen does see himself as someone willing to take control, as he spoke about the struggles of acclimatising: "I was a leader in terms of physique & intensity in Austria. It's on a completely different level now. It has also been a challenge for me. I'm finding my place."

With a 6.86 average rating, this is certainly the case; it paints the picture of an unrelenting defender who might be caught culpable but is just as likely to pocket his opposite man. This figure is likely upheld by his 2.4 tackles and 1.9 clearances per game, further exacerbating his fine defensive presence, via Sofascore.

Having been lauded as the answer to fix their issues at right back, with Alan Hutton suggesting his signing solved a "huge problem", tonight could mark the perfect opportunity to prove the Scotsman right.

In front of an electric Elland Road atmosphere, tasked with quelling one of the league's top players, now marks ample opportunity for the £40k-per-week stalwart to silence any critics.