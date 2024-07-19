Leeds United are on the verge of losing a member of their squad this summer as he closes in on a move away from the club for the upcoming campaign.

Leeds gearing up for another Championship season

Daniel Farke's preparation for the new season has been difficult thanks to the amount of squad change expected at Elland Road this summer after it was confirmed that they would be playing Championship football once more in 2024/25. Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have already left the club, while a host of returning loanees have complicated issues in Yorkshire.

All the while, they are still braced to lose star may Crysencio Summerville amid widespread interest in the Championship Player of the Season, all with the first game of the season just three weeks away when they welcome Portsmouth to Elland Road.

Defender on verge of departure

Now, it has emerged that defender Rasmus Kristensen is closing in on a move away from the club for the upcoming campaign, after a season in Serie A. The 27-year-old joined Roma last season on loan, appearing 29 times.

During his time in Italy's capital, he was singled out for praise by legendary manager Jose Mourinho, who described his "incredible" performance after one win against Cremonense.

“For me Kristensen gave an incredible performance,” said the former Chelsea boss. “I am referring to his level of focus and that he played in a position he wasn’t familiar with. For me he did very well. He helped the team react and limit the counter-attacks of Cremonese who are a difficult team to face."

But Roma opted not to make the move permanent this summer, leaving the fullback at Elland Road for pre-season and with three years left to run on his £40,000 per week deal in Yorkshire.

Rasmus Kristensen in 2023/24 Appearances 29 Starts 19 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 5

He was never likely to stay and be part of Daniel Farke's squad for the upcoming campaign, as shown by Leeds' determination to sign a new right back this summer despite his return. Now, his departure is once again on the cards, with the defender on the verge of joining 2022 Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt for the upcoming campaign.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Danish defender is making the switch on a season long loan, with Frankfurt having an option to buy the defender for £15m at the end of the campaign should he impress.

He will undergo his medical on Friday ahead of completing a move, where Leeds will hope that he does enough to warrant a permanent purchase. However, were Frankfurt to exercise the option to buy Kristensen, he would become their second most expensive signing ever, which suggests that perhaps a return to Elland Road is on the cards once more next summer, regardless of his performances.