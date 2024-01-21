While yet to be officially ratified, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed 25% stake in Manchester United has sparked tentative hope of a brighter future at Old Trafford among supporters, with the INEOS chief already saying all the right things amid his recent public appearances.

The 71-year-old businessman revealed that he is "very excited" at the prospect of taking charge of his boyhood club, with rumours already rife regarding the possible investments that he could make in the playing squad this summer.

As per a prior report from the Standard, Ratcliffe is seeking to make Crystal Palace star Michael Olise one of his first signings at the club, with the France U21 international having a release clause in his current deal that comes into effect at the end of the season.

The former Reading man would seemingly be a wise replacement for the floundering Antony - who has no goals or assists to his name this season - yet he is not the only right-wing option that the club appear to be considering, amid interest in another young gem who is shining in the Netherlands.

Man Utd eyeing Michael Olise alternative

As per a report from journalist Christoper Michel late last month, the Red Devils are said to have their eye on PSV Eindhoven winger, Johan Bakayoko, with the 20-year-old having enjoyed an impressive season in the Eredivisie.

According to Michel, the Belgian whiz - who has also been the subject of interest from Liverpool - has a market value of around €40m (£34m), making him a relatively affordable option if a deal can be done for close to that figure.

With recent reports from talkSPORT indicating that the aforementioned Olise could command a fee 'well in excess of £50m', Bakayoko could then represent an affordable, quality alternative for Erik ten Hag and co.

How Johan Bakayoko compares to Michael Olise

As United have learned with the case of Antony - who has just eight goals and three assists in 66 games for the club - starring in Holland is a different kettle of fish to performing in the Premier League, with Olise at least having the benefit of his current experience of English football.

That being said, it is hard to ignore the impact that Bakayoko is making for a high-flying PSV side in 2023/24, with the in-demand gem scoring five times and registering a remarkable 13 assists in 29 games in all competitions.

Olise, by contrast, has just five goals and one assist to his name this term - albeit while making only nine appearances - with the Palace ace having also regularly been blighted by injury during his time at Selhurst Park.

Equally, Bakayoko's status as a worthy alternative can be seen by the fact that he has 12 goals and 18 assists in just 66 games for his current side, while his 22-year-old counterpart has a remarkably similar record of 11 goals and 20 assists from 80 games for the Eagles.

Olise vs Bakayoko - 2023/24 league stats Stat Olise(PL) Bakayoko (Eredivisie) Games 9 17 Goals 5 3 Assists 1 8 'Big chances' created 4 9 Key passes per game 2.2 2.5 Successful dribbles per game 2.7 3.3 Possession lost per game 17.6 13.6 Fouls won per game 2.9 0.8 Stats via Sofascore

Like Olise, the nine-cap Belgium international is a dazzling left-footer who typically operates on the right flank, with his profile having even been described as "similar to [Bukayo] Saka", according to data analyst Ben Mattinson.

That likeness to the Arsenal star - who has racked up 21 goal involvements in 27 outings this term - can be seen by the duo's dribbling prowess, with Saka averaging 2.04 successful take-ons and 5.11 progressive carries per 90 across the last 365 days, while Bakayoko averages 3.73 and 7.51 for those same two metrics, respectively.

Evidently a real creative outlet from the flanks, the one-time Anderlecht youth asset is certainly a figure to keep an eye on, even amid Ratcliffe's apparent interest in Olise.