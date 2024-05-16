As Erik ten Hag took the microphone and performed his speech at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, there seemed to be a strong bond between the manager and the Manchester United fans.

Yet the 3-2 victory over Newcastle United was yet another example of a result covering up an uninspiring performance, which has become all too common for the Red Devils.

Despite the Dutchman insisting that he doesn’t feel massively under threat, reports have been circulating surrounding his uncertain future as Man Utd boss.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a linked manager who’s exceeded all expectations recently.

Man Utd’s search for a Ten Hag replacement

According to a report from The Guardian earlier this week, Man Utd have made contact with the fantastic Kieran McKenna.

It’s reported that the 38-year-old is a “serious consideration” for Sir Jim Ratcliffe if Ten Hag is to depart, having transformed Ipswich Town.

However, the Tractor Boys won’t just let their boss walk away freely, and they’re determined to keep hold of him ahead of the new campaign.

Furthermore, the Red Devils won’t be alone in their approach of the manager, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford also both keen on hiring him.

How McKenna could save Rashford’s career

McKenna is a name that many United fans will know from years prior, with the tactical boss previously being in the first-team coaching setup under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

When the Norwegian icon left the club in 2021, so did the Northern Irish manager, as he joined Ipswich, where he’s been the catalyst for extreme development and progress.

Upon his arrival, the Tractor Boys were playing their football in League One; fast forward to today, and they’re set to play in the Premier League next season after achieving back-to-back promotions, which has made him respected as a "top-class" coach, as dubbed by analyst StatmanDave.

It’s been reported that the new owners of United would prefer hiring a youthful manager who can lead a rebuild of the club, and McKenna is the perfect profile to do so, given his attacking philosophy that’s wowed so many.

Ipswich's 23/24 Championship Stats Stats Ipswich Games 46 Goals 92 Goals conceded 57 Clean sheets 15 Shots (per game) 15.6 Big chances (per game) 2.4 Corners (per game) 5.3 Possession 53.1% Via Sofascore

As you can see, Ipswich were immense this season, playing some absolutely outstanding football, securing the results, and scoring the most goals in the division.

This brand of football matches the United DNA, which has been lacking this season, as highlighted by their goal tally of just 55.

One player that’s suffered in particular this season is Marcus Rashford, who’s failed to get anywhere near his 30-goal campaign last season, currently boasting just eight goals with two games remaining.

For a player of Rashford’s quality, these numbers simply aren’t good enough, but with a forward-thinking 4-2-3-1 system and approach like McKenna’s, he could really begin to thrive once again.

The United number ten has showcased his quality to the world for years, and as he reaches the peak of his career, consistency needs to be a minimum that he brings to the table.

Rashford's Recent Career Stats Season Goals Assists 23/24 8 5 22/23 30 10 21/22 5 2 20/21 21 13 19/20 22 10 Via Transfermarkt

In McKenna’s current side, Nathan Broadhead and Omari Hutchinson have both operated on the left, where Rashford would play, scoring 23 goals between them, which highlights that he knows how to get the best out of his attackers.

Furthermore, Leif Davies at left-back has been Ipswich’s biggest creator with 18 assists, which indicates that if the United managed target were to join, an attacking left-back would be a guarantee, in turn boosting Rashford’s output.

Overall, it’s ultimately up to Rashford to improve his performances this season, but McKenna would certainly help his cause.