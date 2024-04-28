Manchester United limped over the line to an unsatisfactory 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, with ex-Manchester City colossus turned Clarets boss Vincent Kompany managing to spoil the mood at Old Trafford by collecting a share of the points.

The action-packed Premier League contest saw a remarkable 43 shots attempted by both sides, but the manner of the Burnley equaliser will have irritated an already under-pressure Erik ten Hag, with Andre Onana clattering into a Clarets man before Zeki Amdouni fired home the resulting penalty.

Without the former Ajax shot-stopper, however, Kompany's relegation-threatened side could well have even pulled off a shock win at the Theatre of the Dreams with the Red Devils thankful somewhat for Antony scoring to at least pick up a point at the end of another frustrating clash.

Still, Antony's days in a Man United strip could well still be numbered especially if Sir Jim Ratcliffe flexes his millions and goes all out for this fantastic upgrade.

Man United transfer news

There's plenty of transfer rumours being churned out from a Red Devils perspective, even with ten Hag's future up in the air as boss for the next campaign.

Jeremie Frimpong's name is one floating about as a potential incoming to bolster the Man United defence, with the Bayer Leverkusen full-back fresh off lifting the Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso's masterful guidance.

Yet, one name who will catch the eye of Red Devils supporters as an improvement on yesterday's goalscorer is Michael Olise with a report from The Mirror suggesting that the former Reading man is admired by United, with Ratcliffe spearheading a potential £60m move.

Despite the current Crystal Palace winger missing large chunks of the season owing to recurring hamstring problems, the 22-year-old has dazzled Premier League defences for fun whenever he's been selected and could only get better in Manchester.

This could signal the end for the Brazilian attacker, however, who has failed to bed himself into ten Hag's first-team consistently this campaign despite firing home against Burnley.

How Michael Olise compares to Antony

Olise has blown Antony's numbers out of the water when starting for the Eagles this season, even from significantly fewer games than the divisive 24-year-old.

Antony's strike hitting the back of the Clarets net was the first goal of his Premier League campaign from 27 games, whilst Olise has a superior seven goals from 11 fewer clashes.

Olise has remarkably only started 11 of those encounters too, with four assists also tallied up to Antony's inferior one.

The Palace number seven also does Antony's tricky, showboat-based game better than the South American has been able to pull off for Ten Hag's men this up-and-down season to date.

The in-demand 22-year-old is head and shoulders above his below-par Man United counterpart when it comes to shot-creating actions and progressive carries over the last year per 90 minutes, according to FBRef.

Olise betters Antony with 5.72 SCAs managed to Antony's lesser 3.81 and also with 5.04 progressive carries compared to the ex-Ajax man's 3.71.

The breakout Palace sensation was even described as "wonderful" last season by his ex-manager Roy Hodgson after the exciting winger tore Leeds United to shreds at Elland Road by creating three goals.

It won't be a walk in the park for Man United to get a deal over the line for Olise's services despite their fervent interest, however, as the Frenchman has been placed with a bumper £60m price-tag above his head by the Eagles who are desperately trying to cling onto their star-man.

But, with prior reports suggesting that the ex-Reading winger is keen on a switch to the red side of Manchester, this could be a move sanctioned by Ratcliffe very soon.

After all, £60m looks like a bargain compared to the excessive £86m splashed out on Antony once upon a time when you consider Olise's advantages over the topsy-turvy South American attacker.